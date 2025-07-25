Submit Release
Prefiling Order Is Not Stayed While Underlying Case Is on Appeal—C.A.

A lawsuit filed in November 2021 by a man who had been declared a vexatious litigant in January of that year was properly dismissed based on his failing to obtain a court order allowing hm to pursue the new action, the Sixth District Court of Appeal declared yesterday, rejecting his contention that the pre-filing requirement was stayed because it had been issued in a case that is now on appeal.

