Tech Visionary Kerry W. Kirby Delivers Bold Insights on The New Frontier of AI Digital Discovery in Must-Hear Podcast

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry’s leading innovator in AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms, announced today its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , has released his latest podcast; Unlocking AI-Powered Discovery: Inside the Future of Intelligent Search Assistants. The podcast is now streaming on MultifamilyBiz, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry, and across all major podcasting channels worldwide.Unlocking AI-Powered Discovery: Inside the Future of Intelligent Search Assistants explores how next-generation AI tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other conversational agents, are radically transforming how users discover and interact with information online. In this eye-opening episode, Kerry W. Kirby unpacks the shift from traditional keyword-based search to context-aware, intent-driven AI discovery platforms that deliver faster, more accurate, and highly personalized results. This podcast offers critical insights into what this evolution means for businesses, marketers, and content creators working to stay visible and relevant in an increasingly changing digital landscape.“AI-powered discovery isn’t simply transforming search—it’s rewriting the entire blueprint of digital visibility,” Kirby explained. “To stay ahead, businesses must rethink how they create and structure content to align with how intelligent systems interpret, rank, and deliver information. This isn’t in the distant future—it’s unfolding in real time. Those who embrace the shift early won’t just stay in the game—they’ll define the next era of digital leadership.”Joining this discussion is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry veteran and author of SmartMatch Alliances. Together, Oriente and Kirby have co-hosted almost 200 podcasts, reaching millions of listeners worldwide through platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts. With a combined 50 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, they deliver insightful, cutting-edge content that has garnered numerous prestigious global awards for their impactful and educational programming.Oriente stated, “Kerry continues to lead the charge in technology innovation, and I’m excited to join him in unpacking the challenges and opportunities facing our industry today. From AI-powered discovery to the evolution of digital engagement, this conversation cuts to the core of what operators need to understand to stay competitive in a rapidly shifting landscape.”“We’re at a pivotal moment where AI isn’t just enhancing technology—it’s redefining how people connect with information, brands, and experiences,” Kirby concluded. “The companies that embrace this shift, rethink their digital presence, and build for intelligent systems will be the ones who lead the next chapter of innovation in our industry.”The podcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world’s most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what’s next at 365connect.com

