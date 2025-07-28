Ruadán Books Announces Sinister Societies, An Original Anthology Featuring Bram Stoker Award Winners

The "Sinister Societies" Cabal

"Sinister Societies," 6 novellas by Cindy O'Quinn, Errick Nunnally, Mercedes M. Yardley, Michael Burke, Tom Deady, and Sarah Read, will be out this December!

What if you combined the darkness within human nature with a covert organization? That thought should terrify anyone, and our sinister cabal of six horror writers lean into this question with gusto!” — Founder and CEO R. B. Wood

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books announces the table of contents, publication date, and pre-order availability for their fourth original anthology: Sinister Societies: Six Novellas of Secrets and Horrors.The anthology, edited by Linda Hartley, comprises six of today’s best horror writers exploring how secret societies can change lives for better or worse, as well as the darker implications and motivations of such sinister societies–the existence of which has never been proven.Horror artist Lynne Hansen’s cover design with all its stylized and curiosity-stoking dread underscores the ominous tone readers can expect as they delve into these six novellas.“Secret societies have always intrigued and terrified me,” said Ruadán Books Founder and CEO R. B. Wood. “What if you combined the darkness within human nature with a covert organization? That thought should terrify anyone, and our sinister cabal of six horror writers lean into this question with gusto!”Sinister Societies will be released on December 9th, 2025, and will be available for order or purchase at book retailers and online stores. Pre-orders will begin on August 1st, 2025 at www.ruadanbooks.com Along with featuring several Bram Stoker award-winning authors, Ruadán Books is delighted to announce that horror author and editor John Skipp provides the foreword to this collection.Table of Contents:“The Secrets We Dare to Share: A Not-So-Furtive Foreword” by John SkippCult of Least Resistance by Cindy O’QuinnAgent Josephine Baker Against the Island of Horrors by Errick NunnallyThe Secret Witches of Paradise by Mercedes M. YardleyVengeful Spirits by Michael BurkeTUNNEL 17 by Tom DeadyCult of the Rat King by Sarah ReadFrom the esoteric to the pragmatic, history is built on secret societies made as much of myth and rumor as blood and bone. So, dear reader, are you one of us?About Ruadán BooksRuadán (pronounced ROO-ah-dawn) Books derives its name from the Irish god of mystery and espionage. Ruadán Books’ mission is to welcome new authors, and inspire and tell unique stories from authors worldwide.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:Website | Twitter (X) | Facebook | Instagram | BlueSky | Ruadán Books Newsletter###

