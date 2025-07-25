Submit Release
SC Superintendent Statement on Release of Federal Funds

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Education announced the remaining Title funds under review will be released beginning the week of July 28th.

“With these funds now released, South Carolina school districts can enter the new school year with greater confidence and a laser focus on helping every child reach their full potential. I appreciate the collaboration of Secretary McMahon and our Congressional delegation in advocating for the release of these Congressionally-appropriated funds. I also want to thank our district leaders for their measured planning and steady leadership through this period of brief uncertainty. I’m grateful to begin an opportunity-filled new school year on this strong note of partnership.” — Ellen Weaver, State Superintendent of Education
 

