South Carolina Bringing Revolutionary History to Life

Not far from the site of the first land battle of the American Revolutionary War in the Southern colonies, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) announced a groundbreaking partnership to bring the stories of America’s independence into classrooms across the state.



The SCDE and American Battlefield Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving America’s hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there, have joined together for a first-in-the-nation collaboration. The initiative provides free, standards-aligned materials to South Carolina educators just in time for America’s 250th birthday.



Customized Revolutionary War Curriculum

While the fight for America’s independence began in New England, it was ultimately won in the swamps, fields, forests, and mountains of South Carolina. The Palmetto State saw more Revolutionary War skirmishes than any other state, making it a pivotal battleground in securing freedom.



Those battles include the first American victory of the war on June 28, 1776, at the Battle of Sullivan’s Island. Where the Patriots’ humble palmetto log fort absorbed British cannon fire like sponges. Instead of sweeping into Charleston as expected, the mighty British navy suffered a humiliating rout and the “Palmetto State” was born.



From that triumph at Sullivan’s Island to the turning of the tide in the Southern Campaign—on the hallowed grounds of Cowpens and Kings Mountain—the story of America’s independence is deeply rooted in Carolina soil.



Given South Carolina’s central role in the conflict, partnering with the Battlefield Trust brings added depth and authenticity to this classroom initiative. While the Trust has offered Revolutionary War Curriculum nationwide, this marks its first state-specific version customized to highlight the South Carolina’s unique contributions to America’s independence.

The new curriculum includes four distinct standards-aligned lesson plans tailored to our state’s history:

These customizable and engaging resources connect students to the sacrifices of citizen soldiers and the ideals of liberty—right on the very ground where Patriots once fought and died. It explores this legacy through the lens of local history, highlighting key figures, pivotal battles, and the impact of war on communities across the state.

Students, in our state and across the country, will gain a deeper understanding of how South Carolina transformed from a colony into a cornerstone of a new nation.



What They’re Saying

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver emphasized the importance of connecting students to the nation’s founding history:

"South Carolina students are privileged to walk in the footsteps of ordinary men and women who made extraordinary sacrifices for freedom. To visit our preserved battlefields and know their stories is to see that liberty is fragile, hard-won, and never guaranteed. That’s why, through initiatives like this partnership and our larger Palmetto Civics Project, we are purposefully preparing every South Carolina graduate to embrace the responsibilities of citizenship and carry America’s Founding promise forward. We must teach the next generation that, through triumph and trial, we remain one people—united in truth, courage, and shared purpose."



As the partnership takes root in South Carolina classrooms, leaders at the American Battlefield Trust expressed their excitement about helping students connect with the past in meaningful ways. Battlefield Trust Board Member Van Hipp said:

"At the heart of every battlefield is a story of courage, sacrifice, and the enduring fight for freedom. Through this partnership, we’re helping South Carolina students discover those stories in the very places they live and learn. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that these lessons will not only teach history but also inspire a deeper appreciation for the values that continue to shape our nation."



South Carolina Teacher of the Year Corey Bedenbaugh, a middle school social studies teacher, believes this initiative will energize classrooms across the state by making history more relevant and engaging for students. He shared how the curriculum can deepen understanding and spark curiosity among learners:

"When students see that the fight for independence happened right here in South Carolina, history becomes real to them. This curriculum gives us the tools to spark curiosity, build civic understanding, and connect students to the values that shaped our nation. On Constitution Day, it’s especially meaningful to help young people see that they are part of a story that continues to unfold and that their voices and actions matter."



For local educators, the announcement is especially meaningful. Surrounded by the very landscapes where Revolutionary War history unfolded, Greenwood School District 52 Superintendent Dr. Beth Taylor reflected on the pride of sharing South Carolina’s legacy with students across the state:

"We’re incredibly proud to host this announcement in a place surrounded by the very history our students are now learning about. South Carolina’s role in the fight for independence is something every student should know and now, thanks to this partnership, they will. The stories in our communities will reach classrooms across the state, helping students connect with the past and understand the legacy they’re part of. I encourage educators everywhere to take advantage of these resources and help students discover the powerful history that was made right here in South Carolina."