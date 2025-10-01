SCDE and Taiwan Ministry of Education Strengthen Ties

In a step toward expanding global learning opportunities, education leaders from South Carolina and Taiwan came together to finalize a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will strengthen international collaboration in K–12 education.



Why It Matters:

The agreement outlines a multi-faceted alliance designed to enrich classroom experiences and prepare students to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. Through this partnership, both agencies will promote educational and cultural exchange opportunities for students and educators.



Key Initiatives:

Visiting Teacher Program : Sending qualified Mandarin teachers from Taiwan to teach in participating South Carolina K–12 schools

Sister-School Partnerships : Facilitating direct school-to-school relationships to foster cultural understanding and collaborative projects

Sharing of Educational Programs and Materials: Promote the exchange of educational programs, materials, and expertise through seminars, study groups, and conferences



What They're Saying:

“The people of Taiwan and South Carolina share a deep commitment to the ideals of freedom and self-government. This partnership represents a meaningful step toward preparing South Carolina students for the world they’ll lead,” said Superintendent Ellen Weaver. “I am excited to build bridges between our classrooms and those in Taiwan. These connections will spark curiosity, broaden perspectives, and empower our teachers and students with the knowledge and skills they need to build a bright future for our state, our nation, and the world.”

Zoom In:

During her time in Taiwan, Superintendent Weaver visited eight schools, one university, two municipal education bureaus and the national Ministry of Education—engaging directly with students, educators, and leaders. These firsthand experiences deepened her appreciation for Taiwan’s commitment to bilingual and career-aligned education and reinforced the value of international collaboration in preparing students for a globally connected future.



Big Picture:

In December 2020, the United States and Taiwan launched the U.S.-Taiwan Education Initiative. So far, Taiwan’s Ministry of Education has signed 27 education cooperation MOUs with 24 U.S. states.



Looking Ahead:

The SCDE will work with local districts and schools to identify opportunities for participation in the exchange programs outlined in the MOU. Both agencies will conduct annual evaluations to assess the success of the programs and identify opportunities for improvement.