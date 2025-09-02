Student Gains Across SC Ignited by Early Literacy Breakthroughs

South Carolina students continue to make real progress toward the state’s ambitious goal of having at least 75% of students performing at or above grade level by 2030, according to the latest SC READY results. SC READY is administered to public school students in 3rd - 8th grades.



State-Level Summary: ELA & Math SC READY Performance



Subject % Meets/Exceeds 2023 % Meets/Exceeds 2024 % Meets/Exceeds

2025 ELA 53.7% 53.5% 59.6% Math 40.8% 42.3% 43.9%

Thanks to the dedication of South Carolina’s educators—now equipped with powerful tools through clear and consistent training and high-quality instructional materials—student achievement continues to climb, with momentum building in classrooms across the state.

Key Takeaways:

More South Carolina students are reading on grade level since SC READY was first administered in 2015-16. This year:

61.7% of 3 rd graders statewide are at or above grade level

63.5% of 4th graders statewide are at or above grade level

62.5% of 5th graders statewide are at or above grade level

Every student can achieve:

Students living in poverty saw gains in ELA scores statewide across all grade levels

Students with disabilities saw both gains in proficiency and significant decreases in ‘Does Not Meet’ scores across all grades

Gains are strongest in 3rd grade, as would be expected given the strong alignment of focus and supports around early literacy

Teachers are better equipped with the tools they need:

The alignment of standards, professional development, high quality instructional materials, and clear, rigorous assessments makes a measurable impact on student achievement and understanding, especially in ELA.

The same strategy boosting reading achievement—clear and coherent standards, aligned assessments, high quality professional development paired with high quality instructional materials, and instructional coaching—is now being deployed through the Palmetto Math Project to make every SC student a “math kid.”

released in January 2025

The most recent NAEP (Nation’s Report Card) results,, showed troubling national trends – reading scores declined again, and math recovery remained flat.

Yet South Carolina stood out as one of the nation’s leading states for growth, a rare bright spot in an otherwise challenging national picture. In fact, when the Urban Institute adjusted all state’s scores to account for poverty , South Carolina’s performance ranked 8th in the nation .

This national context underscores that South Carolina’s progress is not only real but nationally recognized—clear evidence that the state’s reforms are making an impact where many others are still struggling.

What They’re Saying:

“These results are a powerful reflection of what’s possible when dedicated educators, focused and supportive leadership, and engaged families come together with a shared mission. South Carolina recently distinguished itself on The Nation’s Report Card as one of the few states where students both maintained and moved forward. With these new SC Ready results, we have confirmed that this nationally recognized ‘Southern Surge’ is now truly South Carolina’s Surge,” said State Superintendent Ellen Weaver.

She continued, “Reading is the foundation of all other learning, so I’m especially encouraged by the strong gains in early literacy. This is clear evidence that when we align our efforts from the Statehouse to the schoolhouse, we move the needle for kids. But we aren’t content to stop here. We are accelerating this work in both reading and math with urgency and purpose, because our students won’t get a second shot at their education and every one of them deserves the opportunity to reach their full God-given potential.”

“Our teachers and staff have gone above and beyond to support our students, and these results are a clear reflection of their dedication and hard work. I am equally proud of our students, whose determination and perseverance made this success possible. Together, they have shown what can be accomplished when a school community believes in one another and strives for excellence,” said Principal Thomas “TJ” DeVine, J. C. Lynch Elementary School.



“These results reflect the dedication of our teachers, the hard work of our students, and the support of our families. We are proud of the progress being made and remain committed to ensuring every child builds strong literacy skills that will carry them through school and beyond,” said Interim Superintendent Kasey Feagin, Florence County School District 3.



“These scores demonstrate that the focus and team effort on improving students reading proficiency is yielding real results. It also proves that poverty is not a life sentence - all children have the potential to learn and thrive and that is exciting,” said Senator Greg Hembree, District 28 (Horry and Dillon Counties) and Chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

“Today’s results are a victory for South Carolina’s students, teachers, and parents, whose hard work and alignment are driving real progress in reading and math. Early literacy gains are especially encouraging, proving that clear standards, strong teaching, and family support make a measurable difference. Our reforms are working, and together we will keep pressing toward our 2030 goal, so every child has the opportunity to succeed and thrive,” said Representative Shannon S. Erickson, District 124 (Beaufort County) and Chair of the House Education and Public Works Committee.

Graphs and Charts:

Content Standards: Recently revised standards are more coherent and ensure students in grades K-4 develop foundational skills and content knowledge.

LETRS Training: All K–3 teachers (over 20,000) are currently completing or have finished LETRS training, a high-quality professional development course aligned to the Science of Reading.

Read to Succeed: The 2024–25 school year marks the first full school year with the updated Read to Succeed Act in place, ensuring the implementation of proven strategies that improve literacy outcomes.

Expanded Summer Reading Camps: Now serving all third-grade students scoring in the Does Not Meet category on SC READY. Districts will be required to offer summer reading camps to first graders (following the 2025-26 school year) and second graders (following 2026-27 school year) who have not demonstrated grade-level reading proficiency.

Palmetto Math Project: Launched in pilot schools in Spring 2025 to support math achievement through targeted interventions and teacher training. This program will continue to expand to reach more schools and students.