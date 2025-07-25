Learn how to create quality habitat for whitetail deer on a working farm with MDC Aug. 16
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners in northeastern Missouri to a whitetail deer habitat workshop in Arbela Aug. 16. This free workshop is open to all ages, and it will run from 1-6 p.m.
Participants of this event will learn how to create quality habitat for whitetail deer on a working farm. MDC staff will discuss population dynamics and how they affect not only the quality of success, but how managing quality hunting can coexist inside of a Chronic Wasting Disease Zone. During these discussions, participants will tour a private landowner’s farm to see these management methods in action.
Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather as a good portion of this event will be held outdoors. A free dinner will be provided after the tour has been completed. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ff. The exact location of the event will be provided upon registration. Questions can be sent to Andy Cowell at andrew.cowell@mdc.mo.gov or by phone at (573) 355-4787.
