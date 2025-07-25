Fremantle's Original Productions to Give Away Bored Ape in Celebration of How The World Went Ape$h!t's Stuff.io Release

One Lucky winner Will Win A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT – Ape #7112

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Original Productions is kicking off the release of their upcoming genre bending documentary, "How the World Went Ape$h!t," on Stuff.io with a high-stakes collector’s giveaway. In celebration of this groundbreaking film and distribution model, a Bored Ape giveaway was announced yesterday on the Altcoin Daily YouTube Channel. Individuals who purchase the documentary’s Collector’s Edition from Stuff.io between July 31, 2025, and August 19, 2025, will be automatically entered to win a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT – Ape #7112*, marking a unique moment in both film and Web3 history.The feature length documentary, How the World Went Ape$h!t, tells the story of the rise and fall of the NFT from the point of view of major players in the space, artists and media figures, as well as animated versions of the NFTs themselves. Five lead apes from the iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club, a collection of 10,000 unique cartoon ape NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, created by Yuga Labs in April 2021, tell the true stories that humans never could [or would] and narrate the joy, pain and ridiculousness of this unique moment in culture. Directed by Sharon Bordas (Unreal) and produced by Jeff Hasler (Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror), the movie features celebrities across the world of art, entertainment, sports, politics and crypto. Executive Producers include Meaghan Rady (I Love You, America), Megan Kelly (Oprah Winfrey Show), Fritz Manger (Deadly Adoption), AKSinger Media and Full Mint Films.Challenging traditional release models, the film will premiere directly to viewers via the blockchain through a partnership with Stuff.io and its Decentralized Encrypted Asset proprietary secure technology. Just as NFTs redefined ownership and access, this launch offers a more personal and immediate way to experience art and cinema.*Giveaway DetailsOP Services, Inc. is the sponsor of this giveaway (“Sweepstakes”). The “Sweepstakes” is open to legal residents of the United States (excluding residents of Florida and New York) who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. There will be one (1) prize (“Prize”) offered in this Sweepstakes: Bored Ape Yacht Club #7112 NFT. The approximate retail value of the Prize is US $36,900.The Sweepstakes will begin on July 31, 2025 at 12:01 AM PT and will end on August 19, 2025 at 11:59 PM PT(“Sweepstakes Period”).Limit of ten (10) entries per person during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of method of entry.NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING THE SWEEPSTAKES.The Sweepstakes is void in Florida, New York, Puerto Rico, U.S. territories, and where prohibited or restricted by law.For full Sweepstakes rules (including eligibility requirements and entry methods) please see: https://originalproductions.com/ape-in-to-win-sweepstakes/ About the How the World Went Ape$h!t Collector's Edition· Limited to the first 10,000-volume Mint.· $99 USD per asset.· Includes exclusive perks, future utility and special access.How to Purchase How the World Went Ape@h!t Collector’s Edition1. Visit https://stuff.io/video/howtheworldwentape/ 2. Buy the Collector's Edition of the documentary.3. Own one of the 10,000 collector's editions of the movie in your account by August 19, 2025 at 11:59 PM PT.4. You're automatically entered!This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of NFT history and a groundbreaking film. Visit Stuff.io to secure the Collector's Edition, today.

How the World Went Ape$h!t Documentary Official Trailer

