Virtue Medical Champions Measles Protection for Singaporean Families

Virtue Medical announces a push for measles protection as part of the Healthier SG strategy, expanding its vaccination and immunity assessment services.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtue Medical, a trusted health screening clinic, announces a targeted push for measles protection as part of the Healthier SG strategy, expanding its vaccination and immunity assessment services to safeguard vulnerable populations. Recognising measles as one of the most contagious viral diseases, Virtue Medical is offering enhanced access to the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine and serology testing. Through personalised consultations and streamlined appointments, Virtue Medical aims to close immunity gaps across all age groups while continuing to provide comprehensive preventive care, including shingles vaccination for eligible adults.

The Importance of Measles Protection

Despite high national vaccination coverage, Singapore remains at risk for sporadic measles cases due to global outbreaks and its role as a major travel hub. Unvaccinated young children are particularly susceptible to severe complications, from pneumonia to encephalitis. Dr Edith Loo explained, “There has been a noticeable rise in measles cases both locally and abroad this year. It’s reassuring to know that Singapore’s National Childhood Immunisation Schedule includes preventive measures to protect our community.” From 1 September 2025, Singapore will extend mandatory measles immunity requirements to all migrant domestic workers employed in households with children under seven who are not fully vaccinated against measles. Employers must declare the vaccination status of both the household’s children and their domestic workers upon work permit issuance or renewal.

Virtue Medical’s Measles Immunity Initiative

In response to evolving public health needs, Virtue Medical has launched its Measles Immunity Initiative offering a two-dose MMR vaccination schedule with expert guidance on timing and follow-up. Patients can also opt for blood tests to confirm existing immunity, helping those who may have missed childhood doses catch up safely. Appointments are available at all clinic locations and via teleconsultation to ensure seamless access for busy families and working adults.

Aligning with National Guidelines

Virtue Medical supports employers and families in meeting new regulatory requirements by providing on-site vaccination drives and flexible clinic hours for migrant domestic workers. Employers can coordinate directly through Virtue Medical’s corporate liaison team to arrange group sessions and receive official documentation for work-permit submissions. This collaborative approach helps fulfil Ministry of Manpower mandates while reducing administrative burden .

Community and Corporate Outreach

Beyond clinical services, Virtue Medical is conducting community workshops in collaboration with neighbourhood centres to raise awareness about measles symptoms, transmission and prevention. Corporate wellness partners can integrate measles protection modules into annual health screenings, educating workforces on the value of complete immunisation. Educational materials, available in multiple languages, ensure clear communication across Singapore’s diverse population.

Guidance and Follow Through

Each patient receives a personalised vaccination plan, including reminders for second doses and post-vaccination consultations to monitor for any reactions. Serology results are explained in straightforward terms, empowering individuals to understand their immunity status fully. Virtue Medical’s digital health records platform allows patients to access vaccination certificates and lab reports anytime, simplifying future travel or employment requirements.

Building Health Literacy

Virtue Medical’s physicians lead interactive sessions for parents, caregivers and employers, demystifying vaccine science and addressing common concerns. Through one-on-one coaching and group Q&A, participants learn how herd immunity protects entire communities and why maintaining up-to-date vaccinations matters. These initiatives reinforce Virtue Medical’s commitment to nurturing informed, proactive patients.

What This Means for Patients

Families and employers partnering with Virtue Medical gain peace of mind knowing measles protection is managed by experienced clinicians using evidence-based protocols. Convenience is maximised through combined immunity assessments and vaccinations during a single visit, reducing time away from work or school. Transparent pricing and clear documentation help patients and employers comply with national guidelines without unexpected costs.

For more information, contact:

Virtue Medical Clinic

Blk 158 Mei Ling Street, #01-92, Singapore 140158

Tel: +65 8827 0222

Email: meiling@virtuemedical.com.sg

https://www.virtuemedical.com.sg/

