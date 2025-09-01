Shingles Vaccination Added to National Adult Immunisation Schedule

Shingles vaccination using the recombinant herpes zoster vaccine (RHZV) will be officially included in the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 1 September 2025, shingles vaccination using the recombinant herpes zoster vaccine (RHZV) will be officially included in the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS), which will soon be renamed as Healthier SG Vaccinations. This expansion underscores Singapore’s commitment to preventive care under the Healthier SG Screening initiative, making essential vaccines more accessible through community health services, including every health screening clinic islandwide.

With the addition of RHZV to the schedule, eligible Singaporeans will now benefit from CHAS subsidies, helping to reduce out-of-pocket costs and encouraging higher vaccination uptake.

Who Will Benefit from the Shingles Vaccine

The RHZV shingles vaccination will be recommended for:

* All persons aged 60 years and older

* Adults aged 18 years and above with immunocompromising conditions

Shingles, caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, is more common among older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems. It can cause painful rashes and, in some cases, long-term nerve pain (postherpetic neuralgia).

Subsidies and Support

Subsidy levels will vary depending on the patient’s CHAS status:

* Pioneer Generation seniors can receive subsidies of up to 87%.

* Merdeka Generation and CHAS Blue & Orange cardholders enjoy up to 75% subsidies.

* CHAS Green cardholders and non-CHAS Singaporeans are eligible for subsidies of up to 50%.

This means that those who need the vaccine most will be able to access it at a more affordable rate.

In addition, MediSave use for co-payment of the RHZV vaccine will be extended to adults in the recommended groups under NAIS. However, this option will only be available from mid-2026. Until then, subsidies will remain the primary mode of financial support.

Expert Opinion

Dr Lam Jing Kai, Jackie, Medical Director, shared his perspective on this significant development:

“Shingles is prevalent and can cause immense discomfort and long-term pain in some cases. I am glad that the shingles vaccination has been introduced into the NAIS as shingles is more common in older adults and in people who have weakened immune systems. The inclusion of the shingles vaccine into NAIS will make this vaccination more affordable to the people that need it, and I highly recommend everyone to get vaccinated.”

Looking Ahead

The addition of the shingles vaccine to the NAIS—soon to be called Healthier SG Vaccinations—reflects Singapore’s proactive approach to preventive healthcare. By providing subsidies and gradually extending MediSave usage, the government aims to improve protection against shingles, particularly among older adults and vulnerable groups.

Residents are encouraged to consult their family doctor or visit their nearest health screening clinic to learn more about eligibility, subsidies, and scheduling their vaccination.

For more information, contact:Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Ang Mo Kio)

Blk 632 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, #01-966, Singapore 560632

Tel: 6904-6976

Whatsapp: 8809-8553

Email: hello@keystonemedical.com.sg

Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Tanah Merah)

57A New Upper Changi Road, #01-1396, Singapore 462057

Tel: 6904-3151

Whatsapp: 9296-5568

Email: hello@keystonemedical.com.sg

Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Serangoon)

304 Serangoon Avenue 2 #01-10, Singapore 550304

Tel: 6022-0772

Whatsapp: 8889-3375

Email: hello@keystonemedical.com.sg

https://keystonemedical.com.sg/

