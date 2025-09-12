Million Software & Popcorn POS Showcase Solutions at Digital Business Digitalisation Initiative (BDI) 2025 in Johor

The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) successfully hosted the Malaysia Digital Business Digitalisation Initiative (BDI) 2025 at the Renaissance Hotel.

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), together with Johor’s key stakeholders, successfully hosted the Malaysia Digital Business Digitalisation Initiative (BDI) 2025 at the Renaissance Hotel, Johor Bahru. The full-day event brought together SMEs, entrepreneurs, and technology providers with the mission to accelerate digital adoption and future-proof local businesses.

The initiative featured a wide range of exhibitors including Million Software, Popcorn POS System, PUJB, SMECorp, TikTok, and many others. The event also included seminar sessions focused on digitalising businesses, with a special emphasis on leveraging TikTokShop as a growing platform for SMEs to reach new customers.

As invited exhibitors, Million Software and Popcorn POS played a significant role in showcasing practical solutions for business digitalisation. Both systems now support Malaysia’s e-invoicing initiative. Million Software, renowned for its accounting software, inventory, payroll software, and employee leave management solutions, demonstrated how SMEs can streamline financial processes and ensure compliance with digital requirements. Meanwhile, Popcorn POS highlighted its all-in-one POS system specifically designed for F&B businesses, enabling cafés and restaurants to operate seamlessly — from order-taking to payment processing and inventory management.

Throughout the event, many attendees visited the Million and Popcorn booths to explore how these software solutions could fit into their businesses. Visitors were eager to learn about features, implementation, and how digitalisation could improve efficiency, save time, and enhance growth opportunities.

“The Malaysia Digital Business Digitalisation Initiative 2025 is a great platform for us to connect directly with business owners who are looking for practical and affordable ways to digitalise their operations. We are proud to share how Million Software and Popcorn POS can empower SMEs to take their business to the next level,” said Ng Mi Li, Director of Rockbell Software.

Million Software and Popcorn POS extend their appreciation to all visitors who dropped by their booths and engaged in meaningful conversations. The event was a testament to the growing importance of digitalisation in Malaysia’s SME sector and the collective effort to embrace technology for future business growth.

As the parent company, Rockbell Software remains committed to empowering SMEs across Malaysia and the region by delivering reliable, innovative, and user-friendly business solutions. With products like Million Software and Popcorn POS, Rockbell continues to support entrepreneurs in their digitalisation journey, driving greater efficiency, competitiveness, and long-term success.

