Million Payroll Introduces One-Stop Payroll Integration and Lifetime License

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Million Payroll now offers One-Stop Payroll for Million Payroll, an integrated payroll software solution that supports regulatory submissions to IRAS, CPF Board, and MOM through a single workflow. The package is available as a one-time lifetime license and supports unlimited company setups. Businesses already using accounting software or autocount software can connect their data, alongside other payroll software in Singapore environments.

Unified Government Compliance with OSP Integration

Aligned with the Singapore Government’s One-Stop Payroll (OSP) initiative—which streamlines payroll and employment-related regulatory requirements into an API-driven workflow with IRAS, CPF Board, and MOM—One-Stop Payroll for Million Payroll supports direct submissions from within the software, reducing duplicate data entry and administrative steps (onestoppayroll.gov.sg).

Lifetime License with Unlimited Companies

The new option provides a one-time lifetime license with access to unlimited company profiles. This model is designed for HR service providers, payroll bureaus, and organisations managing multiple entities.

Grant Eligibility and Compliance

With OSP integration in place, One-Stop Payroll for Million Payroll may be eligible for digitalisation support schemes such as the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) and SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit (SFEC), subject to programme criteria and approvals.

Leadership Comment

“We’re introducing a one-time license option with OSP support to simplify how organisations submit payroll information to government agencies,” said Ng Mi Li, Director of Rockbell International Software Pte Ltd. “The goal is predictable licensing and a straightforward process for teams managing one or many entities.”

About One-Stop Payroll (OSP)

The One-Stop Payroll initiative—developed by IRAS, CPF Board, MOM, and GovTech—enables businesses to submit payroll and employment data to multiple agencies through payroll software in a single integrated workflow (onestoppayroll.gov.sg).

About Million Payroll

Million Payroll provides payroll and HR software solutions in Singapore for SMEs, payroll bureaus, and multi-entity operations.

Rockbell International Software Pte Ltd

contact@rockbell.com.sg

https://www.rockbell.sg/

