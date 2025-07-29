Tebarco Mechanical Unveils New Website, Reflecting Growth and Expanded Capabilities Under Modigent Brand

Tebarco’s integration with Modigent has enhanced how we serve clients while staying true to our core values of quality, safety, and craftsmanship... Our new website helps communicate that.” — Corey Pitts, General Manager, Tebarco

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tebarco Mechanical, a leading full-service mechanical solutions provider serving the Atlanta metro area, has launched a fully integrated new website, marking the next phase of its growth under the Modigent brand.Since completing its brand transition in 2024, Tebarco Mechanical has continued to expand its service offerings and talent pipeline, aligning with Atlanta’s position as one of the fastest-growing U.S. markets for commercial development and infrastructure investment.“Tebarco’s integration with Modigent has enhanced how we serve clients while staying true to our core values of quality, safety, and craftsmanship,” said Corey Pitts, Tebarco’s General Manager. “Our new website helps communicate that—showing clients, partners, and future team members exactly who we are today.”The redesigned website highlights Tebarco’s full capabilities, including:● HVAC, plumbing, and design-build services● In-house engineering and site evaluation● Advanced digital construction technology through Bimble, including 3D laser scanning and robotic layout● Comprehensive maintenance, analytics, and 24/7 serviceThe site also emphasizes career opportunities. As Atlanta’s commercial market grows, the need for skilled trades talent continues to rise. Tebarco Mechanical’s focus on workforce development and training remains a core priority. Atlanta’s 11Alive News recently highlighted this commitment, featuring Tebarco technician, Blake Blume, who shared his skilled trades career journey—a real example of the opportunities available within the organization. Watch Blake's story here . (Link to: Better Work: 21-year-old HVAC tech says skilled trades career ‘changed my life’ | 11alive.com)“Modigent’s strength as a national platform comes from the local expertise and leadership inside companies like Tebarco,” said Scott Meeker, Chief Operating Officer at Modigent. “Our next chapter isn’t just about rebranding—it’s about helping each operating company grow, evolve, and better serve its market while giving teams the tools and support to succeed.”For more information, visit https://tebarco.com or www.modigent.com About Tebarco MechanicalTebarco Mechanical is a full-service mechanical and engineering firm specializing in HVAC, plumbing, and digital construction solutions. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Tebarco is known for its design-build expertise, in-house engineering, and advanced technologies like BIM coordination and 3D laser scanning. Now part of the Modigent platform, Tebarco combines local legacy with national strength. https://tebarco.com About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

