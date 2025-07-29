The INSTORE Jewelry Show Unveils a Fresh Look, Holiday-Focused Repositioning and New Show Features for 2025

The INSTORE Jewelry Show: Your Holiday Preparations, All Wrapped Up INSTORE Jewelry Show 2025 logo

The INSTORE Jewelry Show 2025 takes place September 28 – 29, in Rosemont, Illinois at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThe INSTORE Jewelry Show Unveils a Fresh Look, Holiday-Focused Repositioning and New Show Features for 2025The INSTORE Jewelry Show will be the only buying event fine jewelry retailers need to attend to stock up on inventory and prepare for the busy holiday retail season. Taking place September 28 – 29, in Rosemont, Illinois, the two-day program includes buying from exhibitors’ best-selling collections and holiday specials, two complimentary holiday-focused education programs, interactive workshops and display contests, and networking opportunities.“Our September show dates are an ideal time for retailers to stock up on inventory before the busy end-of-year season,” said Matthijs Braakman, Publisher of INSTORE Magazine and The INSTORE Jewelry Show. “We understand the holiday season is a crucial time for jewelry retailers, so we’ve strategically repositioned our show to be the event they can attend to get prepped and ready for holiday retail success. Attendees will find everything they need, all in one place, including popular collections and exclusive holiday lines from our premier exhibitors.”2025 Show Highlights Include:• Two complimentary conference programs covering tips, trends and fresh ideas to help boost retailers’ holiday sales.• A limited-seating session on Selling Phenomenal Gemstones, presented by GIA.• An interactive Holiday Showcase Display Contest where participants are tasked with designing holiday-themed jewelry displays in just 15 minutes.• A visual merchandising workshop to help retailers elevate their stores.• An expert-led Social Media Strategy Station where attendees can create engaging content for their holiday marketing.• A curated show floor featuring retailers’ favorite vendors, best-selling collections and new holiday offerings.• Two lively networking events including the Saturday Welcome Reception and Sunday Show Floor Happy Hour where retailers can come together to share ideas for running a thriving business this holiday season.• An invitation-only VIP Buyer Program offering exclusive benefits and show incentives for select eligible retailers.“No other industry show delivers education like INSTORE, and our 2025 program will be our best one yet with two complimentary holiday-themed education programs crafted to help jewelers boost holiday sales,” said Trace Shelton, Editor-in-Chief of INSTORE Magazine. “I’m especially excited to roll out new interactive show features like the Holiday Showcase Display Contest and a Social Media Strategy Station where attendees can create engaging holiday marketing content.”All eligible jewelry store professionals including owners, buyers, and managers are invited to register for a free show badge and encouraged to add the complimentary Saturday, September 27 Pre-Show Conference day to their personal agendas. To register for a show badge, visit theinstoreshow.com For media inquiries or more information about The INSTORE Jewelry Show 2025, visit theinstoreshow.com or direct questions to info@theinstoreshow.com. To learn more about the new VIP Buyer Program and how to qualify, email Elizabeth.Brewer@smartworkmedia.com. To learn more about 2025 exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, direct questions to exhibit@theinstoreshow.com.________________________________________About The INSTORE Jewelry ShowThe INSTORE Jewelry Show 2025 is the premier trade show for independent fine jewelry professionals who are looking to prepare their stores for holiday retail success. Presented by INSTORE magazine, the event offers a unique platform for lively networking, holiday-themed education, and buying from best-selling collections and exclusive holiday lines. Join us in Rosemont, Illinois, September 28 – 29, 2025, for an unparalleled jewelry industry experience.About INSTORE MagazineINSTORE Magazine is the only 12x monthly publication for the jewelry industry. The content focuses on retail success stories, practical solutions to universal business problems and product showcases, all designed to give jewelers the tools, inspiration and information they need to thrive. To learn more, visit instoremag.com or start your free subscription to INSTORE magazine here.About SmartWork MediaSmartWork Media is dedicated to the idea that business media should strive to inform, excite and inspire business readers, and that a good business magazine can (and should) have the energy and compulsive readability of a top consumer publication. The company publishes INSTORE, INVISION, PETS+, VMSD, Signs of the Times, Big Picture and Screen Printing, as well as their respective websites and events — The INSTORE Jewelry Show, IRDC, Shop! MarketPlace and the Garden Center Show. Learn more at smartworkmedia.com.

INSTORE Jewelry Show 2025 Promo Video

