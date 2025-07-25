ConServ Introduces 3.2 cu. ft. Retro Convertible Mini Refrigerator-Freezer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConServ, a trusted name in compact home appliances, announces the launch of the ConServ 3.2 cu. ft. Retro Convertible Refrigerator-Freezer, a versatile and stylish cooling solution ideal for dorms, RVs, tiny homes, offices, and other compact spaces. With vintage-inspired aesthetics and modern performance features, this frost-free model offers flexibility, efficiency, and charm in one freestanding unit.

Measuring 35.43 x 23.62 x 27.79 inches (HxWxD) and providing 3.21 cubic feet of storage, this compact appliance is designed to adapt to a wide range of cooling needs. Whether used as a refrigerator or freezer, its convertible functionality allows users to toggle between modes using intuitive electronic temperature controls. Temperature ranges include -11°F to -3°F for freezer mode, and 36°F to 46°F for refrigerator mode.

Engineered with an inside condenser and energy-efficient compressor cooling system, the ConServ Retro Mini Fridge maintains consistent internal temperatures—even when installed in warmer environments like garages or RVs. Inverter technology ensures stable performance while reducing energy consumption.

Other top features include:

Frost Free design for maintenance-free operation.

Fast Freezing mode to rapidly bring items to optimal cold temperatures.

Three adjustable glass shelves and a dedicated drawer for customized organization.

Interior lighting for clear visibility at any hour.

Adjustable feet for stability on uneven floors.

“The ConServ Retro Convertible Refrigerator-Freezer blends nostalgic design with today’s cooling performance,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at ConServ Appliances. “Its ability to switch between fridge and freezer modes makes it a practical solution for modern consumers living in small or mobile spaces.”

The unit operates on 110V, is freestanding, and includes a one-year parts and labor warranty for added peace of mind. Customers can find this model available now through major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and Home Depot at $689.00.

About ConServ Appliances

ConServ Appliances, a division of Equator Advanced Appliances, is known for creating durable, energy-efficient products tailored for compact living. With an emphasis on style, function, and reliability, ConServ continues to deliver solutions that simplify modern life. Learn more at www.equatorappliances.com.

