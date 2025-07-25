Two Participants Graduate from Merrick County Problem-Solving Court

On July 7, 2025, Ericka and Rebecca celebrated their graduation from Problem-Solving Court at the Merrick County Courthouse in Central City. The ceremony was presided over by Judge Rachel Daugherty and attended by Justice Jason Bergevin, District 5 probation staff, family members, and friends.

Problem-Solving Court graduations mark a significant milestone, bringing together current and former participants to reflect on their journeys—the challenges they’ve faced and the successes they’ve achieved. These events honor the commitment and determination of individuals like Ericka and Rebecca as they overcome obstacles and make lasting, positive changes in their lives.

During the ceremony, Judge Daugherty asked the graduates what advice they would offer to new participants entering the program. Ericka shared, “I would just say do it—commit 100% to this program, and your life will change for the better every day.”

Problem-Solving Courts provide an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. Operating within the existing court structure, these courts utilize a collaborative team approach to reduce recidivism and substance use. The program emphasizes public safety and rehabilitation through evidence-based practices, including validated risk and needs assessments, individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, a system of incentives and sanctions, and access to supportive services.

Photo: Problem-Solving Court Officer Kyle Hohnholt, graduate Erica, graduate Rebecca, Judge Rachel Daugherty, Justice Jason Bergevin.