$1 Million Investment Helps Regional Parks Expand in Saskatchewan

July 25, 2025

Saskatchewan's Regional Parks can now access funding to create new seasonal campsites through a $1 million investment from the provincial government.

"Regional parks are wonderful gathering places for families and communities," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "They attract visitors, generate tourism dollars and promote healthy outdoor activities. This investment will help our parks grow and better serve the needs of residents and tourists alike."

The Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association (SRPA) will run the new program and distribute the grants to successful projects. Up to $5,000 per campsite is available. Applications for up to 200 qualifying campsites will be accepted in 2025.

Almost 80 accredited regional parks are eligible for funding. The initiative is expected to support dozens of local construction and maintenance jobs, while also helping communities capitalize on Saskatchewan's thriving tourism economy.

The SPRA welcomes the announcement, noting that regional parks hosted around 250,000 visitors last year.

"The Saskatchewan Regional Parks Seasonal Site Program is more than just expanding campsites," Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association Executive Director Madison Giesbrecht said. "It is about expanding opportunities for families, friends, and communities to reconnect with nature and with each other."

Regional parks can apply for funding beginning July 25, 2025. Full program details are available at saskregionalparks.ca/new-seasonal-sites.

