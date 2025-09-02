CANADA, September 2 - Released on September 2, 2025

September is here, and schools across Saskatchewan are officially welcoming students back as they return to their classroom this morning.

With the conclusion of teacher planning and orientation during the final week of August, today is the first day of school for the 2025-26 academic year.

"Saskatchewan schools are giving our students their best start and the start of a new school year is a memorable and an exciting experience," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "This is a big day for students, families and educators across the province, and I want to wish everyone a successful 2025-26 school year."

The continued success of students in Saskatchewan's education system relies on the efforts and shared vision of everyone involved, from teachers and educational assistants in the classroom to parents and family members, coaches, board trustees and administration and support staff at every level.

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to support student outcomes by focusing on improving kindergarten to Grade 3 literacy by investing in new strategies and supports for our youngest learners. Investments are also being made to expand the Specialized Supports Classrooms so more students can receive the support, tools and building blocks they need to succeed in school. We will be increasing these classrooms by 200 over the next four years.

Together, we create opportunities for students to learn what they need in order to fulfill their potential, feel safe and supported and be equipped with the skills and knowledge to succeed in today's world and tomorrow's.

Ensuring a strong, safe start to the school year helps set the tone for creating the best possible learning environment for students in Saskatchewan's 27 school divisions and the various other schools around the province. Just as our government is committed to providing a safe, positive environment for students, we also encourage the public to be especially mindful of safety in and around schools in our communities as they return to a high level of activity today.

