Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre Passes 25 Per Cent Construction Point

CANADA, September 2 - Released on September 2, 2025

Working in partnership with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments (ACD), construction of the new Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre (UCC) is progressing with the completion of foundation work and piling, waterproofing, concrete floor slabs and exterior studs.

“We are very excited to see great progress being made on the new Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre, which will take pressure off our hospitals and give Saskatoon residents quicker access to frontline health care,” Premier Scott Moe said. “In partnership with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments, this facility reflects our governments commitment to expand this model of delivery to more communities across Saskatchewan.”

In the coming months, Graham Construction crews will continue with mechanical and electrical work, site grading, roofing, interior steel stud installation and exterior boarding and masonry.

“I want to thank everyone involved in bringing this project to life, from our partners at Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments to the construction crews and health system leaders,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “Their dedication ensures that families in Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan will soon have greater access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

When complete, the UCC will function as an alternative to emergency departments for minor illness, injuries and mental health and addiction supports that are non-life-threatening but require treatment before the following day.

The new Urgent Care Centre is being built on the former Pleasant Hill School site at 215 Avenue S South, near St. Paul's Hospital. When it opens, this location aims to help relieve pressure on the hospital's emergency department.

"I am very pleased that construction on the Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre is progressing as expected," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "This important milestone demonstrates our government's commitment to building the health infrastructure Saskatchewan needs now and into the future."

The design is based on the existing Regina Urgent Care Centre. Once construction is complete, the facility will be operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) through a long-term lease agreement with ACD. Substantial completion is anticipated in Fall 2026.

“The Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre will give patients faster access to urgent care, provided by dedicated health professionals working together as a team,” Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Andrew Will said. “This progress would not be possible without the commitment of our partners from Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments and the Government of Saskatchewan.”

"The Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre is more than a facility; it is a commitment to reconciliation and long-term system improvement,” Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments CEO Jay Ahenakew Funk said. “It directly responds to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action in health, and it demonstrates how First Nations and governments can work together to strengthen healthcare for all."

The Regina UCC opened in July 2024 and has been very successful, delivering same-day care for more than 41,000 patients in its first year. Planning is underway to add UCCs in Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford and second UCC locations in both Regina and Saskatoon.

