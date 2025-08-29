Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 29

CANADA, August 30 - Released on August 29, 2025

As of 10 a.m. on Friday, August 29, there are 42 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, eight are categorized as contained, one is not contained, 30 are ongoing assessments and three are listed as protecting values.

The TRAIL Fire, west of Beauval, is currently categorized as not contained.

Remember Fire Safety and Prevention During This Long Weekend

As the Labour Day long weekend approaches, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) reminds residents to prioritize fire safety and prevention. Whether you are camping, enjoying the outdoors or hosting gatherings, please stay vigilant and take steps to avoid starting wildfires.

The latest wildfire information and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

