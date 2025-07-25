Open Meeting Commission Holds Meeting Monday in Pierre
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, July 25, 2025
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Open Meeting Commission meets in Pierre on Monday, July 28.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. CST in the Matthews Environmental Education & Training Center, Foss Building, 523 E. Capitol Ave, Pierre. The public also will be able to attend by Microsoft Teams or SD.Net.
Meeting agenda, materials, and Teams meeting information can be found https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=218
-30-
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.