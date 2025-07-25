Submit Release
Open Meeting Commission Holds Meeting Monday in Pierre

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, July 25, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Open Meeting Commission meets in Pierre on Monday, July 28.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. CST in the Matthews Environmental Education & Training Center, Foss Building, 523 E. Capitol Ave, Pierre. The public also will be able to attend by Microsoft Teams or SD.Net.

Meeting agenda, materials, and Teams meeting information can be found   https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=218

                                                             -30-

