Peralta Associates and Defense New Integration of Everbridge FIRST Alert is Breaking the Traditional Security Norm

FIRST Alert

Peralta Associates and Defense is integrating FIRST Alert into its regular security services in order to be more proactive in deterring criminal activity

With immediate access to accurate information, clients can make informed decisions to protect assets, employees, and operations.” — Cindy Escobar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peralta Associates and Defense, a leading provider of security solutions across California and beyond, is proud to announce the integration of the Everbridge FIRST Alert System, active camera monitoring, and real-time radio communications into its standard security guard services. This initiative marks a significant advancement in proactive crime prevention and rapid incident response for clients in both private and public sectors.Raising the Bar with Real-Time IntelligenceThe Everbridge FIRST Alert System is now fully operational within Peralta’s security operations, providing teams with instant notifications and enhanced situational awareness. With the ability to detect potential threats, including public safety alerts, suspicious activity, and developing incidents, FIRST Alert delivers critical, real-time information directly to Peralta’s command center and field personnel. This seamless flow of intelligence enables the company to anticipate risks and deploy resources without delay.24/7 Active Camera Monitoring Enhances OversightPeralta’s security operations center is staffed around the clock, actively monitoring live camera feeds across all client sites. Unlike traditional passive surveillance, trained personnel analyze real-time footage to identify suspicious behavior, unauthorized access, or emerging safety hazards as they happen. When a concern is identified, the monitoring team leverages both the FIRST Alert System and direct radio communications to notify officers on the ground, ensuring swift and effective response.Immediate, Coordinated Response via Radio CommunicationsAll Peralta security officers are equipped with reliable two-way radios, maintaining constant connectivity with the command center and each other. This direct line of communication eliminates delays and enables rapid coordination, allowing teams to respond to incidents with unmatched speed and efficiency. Officers receive clear, real-time instructions, including detailed descriptions and precise locations, ensuring every incident is addressed promptly.Unified, Proactive Security TeamworkThe integration of these technologies allows Peralta’s security teams to operate as a cohesive, agile unit. For example, if a suspicious individual is detected on camera, the monitoring center uses FIRST Alert to instantly notify all relevant personnel, while radio communications direct the nearest officers to respond and others to secure key areas. This orchestrated approach minimizes risk and maximizes safety for clients and their communities.Deterrence, Early Intervention, and Continuous ImprovementThe presence of advanced surveillance, live monitoring, and immediate response capabilities acts as a strong deterrent to potential offenders. Early intervention, enabled by these integrated systems—prevents incidents from escalating and fosters a safer environment for clients, employees, and visitors. Every alert, response, and communication is documented and reviewed, supporting Peralta’s commitment to continuous improvement, transparent reporting, and accountability.A New Benchmark for Modern Security“With this integration, Peralta Associates and Defense is setting a new benchmark for modern security services ,” said Daisy Terrazas, FIRST Alert Coordinator. “Our clients can be confident that their assets, people, and reputation are protected by a team that is always one step ahead, leveraging the latest technology and a proven, proactive approach.”For more information about Peralta Associates and Defense and its comprehensive security solutions, please contact (888) 719-5378 or email info@peraltadefense.com.About Peralta Associates and DefensePeralta Associates and Defense is a leading security services provider with operations across California, Washington, Texas, and additional states. The company offers a full spectrum of security solutions, including armed and unarmed security, patrol services, executive protection, and advanced surveillance technologies.

