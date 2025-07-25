NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT LAUNCHES ANNUAL “BACK TO SCHOOL” CAMPAIGN TO HELP KIDS RETURN TO SCHOOL WITH DIGNITY AND PRIDE.

Shoes That Fit Charity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- (August 2025) National non-profit Shoes That Fit is proud to announce the launch of their annual Back-to-School Campaign, running from August 4 through September 19. The proceeds from the campaign provide brand-new athletic shoes to children across the country—ensuring they start the school year with dignity, comfort, and confidence.Back-to-school season can bring financial stress for many families. With 49.6 million children returning to school and 1 in 7 living in poverty, the need is urgent.*Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by providing new athletic shoes to kids in need—helping them show up to school ready to learn, play, and thrive. A new pair of shoes can be life changing. It improves attendance, self-esteem, behavior, and physical activity—even restoring smiles. All from something as simple as a pair of shoes.“When families have to choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance and performance at school – because when kids have shoes that fit, there’s no limit to what they can achieve”Amy Fass – Executive Director, Shoes That FitYou can help by giving kids the shoes they need to feel confident and empowered this school year. To donate, please visit: www.shoesthatfit.org/backtoschool ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 180,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org

