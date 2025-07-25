Congressional resolution seeks to protect and advance biomedical research

Congressional resolution reaffirms the federal government's role in funding and advancing American biomedical research.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 24th, Reps. Diana DeGette (D-CO), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Jake Auschincloss (D-MA) introduced a Congressional resolution (H.R. 601) reaffirming the federal government role in funding and advancing American biomedical research. This support ensures America remains home to the world's foremost scientific research and institutions.The resolution underscores the U.S. government's role in fostering life-saving medical breakthroughs that support global health: from penicillin, to HIV treatments, and the Human Genome Project, among many solutions. In their resolution, congressional representatives emphasize the importance of continued investment in the premier federal biomedical institution National Institutes of Health (NIH). Stand Up For Science supports the resolution's aim to protect and expand the federal commitment to biomedical research, which specifically calls for insulating the NIH from further politicization to maintain American leadership in international science and medicine.This resolution aims to halt the ongoing devastation of American public health capacity; the administration has proposed 40% cuts to the NIH budget, frozen grant-making, politicized scientific advisory councils, and interrupted clinical trials. All of these actions threaten public health by preventing ongoing and future research, risking the lives of patients, and undermining institutional trust and integrity."As a nation, we have led the world in biomedical advancement for decades. This did not happen by accident—it happened through the unified support of presidents, congress, and the American public. By creating a publicly funded ecosystem where our best and brightest could pursue answers to problems that have followed humanity since our beginning, we have saved millions of lives. We cannot separate the benefits of this ecosystem from our committed investment in it," says Stand Up For Science Founder and Executive Director, Colette Delawalla.Stand Up For Science Executive Director Colette Delawalla is available to discuss the organization's advocacy actions to save science and call on legislators to act.--About Stand Up For Science:vStand Up For Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA and NASA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this administration. An opinion piece written by our founding leadership team is also available in Nature Human Behavior: “Why we organized ‘Stand Up for Science.’”

