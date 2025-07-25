Maine DOE Update – July 25, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Maine DOE, Educate Maine Announce 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

Eight exceptional Maine educators are state semifinalists for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year. As members of the 2025 Maine County Teacher of the Year cohort, they embody the dedication, innovation, and leadership in the classroom synonymous with this recognition. These educators serve as ambassadors for their students, colleagues, and school communities, celebrating and elevating the entire teaching profession. | More

Maine DOE Hosts Summer Institutes on Integrating Literacy and Numeracy Across the Curriculum

From July 14-16, 2025, educators from across Maine gathered on the coast for an immersive professional learning experience, designed to reimagine how literacy and numeracy are taught—not as isolated subjects but as essential, interconnected tools for deep learning across the curriculum. | More

Inside the Early Childhood Summit: Big Ideas for Maine’s Youngest Learners

In July, early childhood educators, family advocates, childcare providers, and community leaders from across Maine gathered in Brewer and in Portland for the 2025 Early Childhood Summer Summits—two days full of connection, collaboration, and forward-thinking solutions. | More

Marshwood Middle School Students Lead the Way at Wellness Summit

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, Marshwood Middle School came alive with energy, excitement, and purpose, as students and staff participated in the school’s first annual Wellness Summit, a full-day celebration of mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing. Built around the theme, “Mindful and Strong,” the summit created a space for students to explore healthy habits, reflect on their wellness, and develop positive connections with their peers and the community. | More

Reminder: Register for the Maine DOE 2025 Annual Summit on August 5 and 6; Fees Waived for Identified Schools

Registration is now open for the 2025 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit, which will be held on August 5 and 6 at Thomas College. The two-day event, which costs $250 per person, includes breakfast, lunch, and access to nearly 100 sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The Maine DOE is pleased to announce that registration fees will be waived for identified schools for up to $2,500 (the equivalent of 10 staff members) per school. Identified schools are those that have been identified as part of Maine’s Model of School Supports (MMSS). | More

