Bridge rehab project to begin in Cheyenne on Monday

Crews will begin repairs to a structure that was hit on I-25 at mile marker 29.1 by Whitaker Rd.

The southbound lanes of I-25 will be closed and traffic will be diverted up and over the on and off ramps. Traffic heading east or west on top of the structure will be down to one lane and should yield to oncoming traffic.

The work entails the installation of a new cross frame, heat straightening, bridge concrete repairs and painting.

The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The project is expected to be completed early fall.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.