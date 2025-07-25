Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,734 in the last 365 days.

Transportation Commission awards emergency contract for Green River Tunnel work

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded an emergency bid relating to the Interstate 80 Green River Tunnel during its regular business meeting July 17 via Zoom.

A $16.43 million emergency contract was awarded to Casper Electric Inc., based out of Casper, for work to address damaged sections of the westbound tunnel lining and lighting system.

To expedite this portion of the tunnel work, the awarded contract includes incentives to hit project milestones necessary to shift traffic out of the head-to-head configuration before Nov. 30, with penalties assessed after that date.

These milestones include: 

  • Completion of all concrete and shotcrete work, epoxy painting and box beam guardrail in the westbound tunnel. 
  • A minimum of one lane, 14-feet wide for the full length of the westbound tunnel. 
  • A minimum of 50 percent completion of installed and operational lighting for the full length of the westbound tunnel.

Work is already underway. In order to complete the work, the contractor will be allowed to work 24-hour schedules, including holidays and weekends. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Transportation Commission awards emergency contract for Green River Tunnel work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more