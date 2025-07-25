Bridge rehab project to begin on WY 130 by Centennial

The structure work will take place at mile marker 26.76 on WYO 130 at the North Fork of the Laramie River.

The project will include rehabilitation on the bridge deck, a few minor deck repairs, new approach slabs, and an epoxy overlay.

Bridge rehabilitation work will require lane closures and traffic signals with delays up to two minutes. There will also be a 12ft width restriction in effect.

Motorists should expect delays and adjust travel plans accordingly. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.