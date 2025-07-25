Submit Release
Arrest of Igor Popović jeopardising Brussels negotiation process

Director of the Government of Serbia’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković informed Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo and Metohija Ambassador Gerard McGurk today about the highly unstable political and security situation in the southern Serbian province, further aggravated by the arrest of Igor Popović and a series of escalating actions undertaken by Albin Kurti to the detriment of the Serbian people.

