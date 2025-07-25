Continuous support from France for Serbia’s European path

Minister of European Integration Nemanja Starović met today with Director of the Directorate for Continental Europe at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Brice Roquefeuil to discuss France’s continued support for Serbia’s European integration process.

