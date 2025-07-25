SoDog™️ Launches: Turning Screen Time Into Emotional Growth for Kids

SoDog SoDog app presentation: “Much More than a Game” with 3-month subscription and plush toy. A child gets ready to race with SoDog emerging from a mobile phone.

A new science-based app turns tablet time into meaningful emotional learning — without dopamine loops, ads, or endless scrolling.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With children spending more time than ever on screens, a new platform aims to make that time count — emotionally, developmentally, and scientifically. SoDog™️, an emotionally intelligent app for children aged 6 and up, is now live on Indiegogo, offering families a research-based tool to help kids build emotional awareness through safe, playful, and intentional screen time.Designed around established psychological models and validated educational theory, SoDog™️ transforms short screen sessions into emotional learning experiences. A child-friendly digital puppy guides kids through symbolic “emotional missions,” helping them identify, understand, and regulate their feelings — all in under 20 minutes per day.“Children today face emotional overload — from school, media, and often silence at home,” said Nataliya Melikhov, founder of SoDog™️. “We designed SoDog™️ as an emotional mirror and guide — a tool rooted in psychology and play, not distraction.”Designed With Science. Shaped by Experts.The SoDog™️ team conducted extensive research across fields such as child psychology, social-emotional learning (SEL), neurodevelopment, symbolic play, and digital wellness. Drawing on insights from peer-reviewed literature and expert frameworks — including CASEL, APA, and the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence — the platform was built to reflect the best practices in emotional development for kids aged 6–12.Unlike typical games that encourage extended play and dopamine-driven scrolling, SoDog™️ breaks each interaction into bite-sized 2–3 minute emotional sessions, with a daily use of about 20 minutes total. This structure aligns with children’s natural attention spans and avoids the “endless loop” tactics common in many mobile games.How It Works: Five Science-Backed Pillars• Therapeutic Digital CompanionsA friendly, emotionally intelligent puppy helps kids express feelings without fear of judgment. Research by Tsai & Kaufman (2014) found that virtual pets measurably increase empathy and prosocial behavior in children.• Symbolic Play Meets Emotional MetaphorSoDog™️’s dragons represent “big feelings,” allowing kids to externalize and tame emotional challenges through play — a method backed by Piaget, Dr. Judith Rubin, and Dr. Bruce Perry.• Safe Conversational AIAll emotional interactions are built around pre-scripted prompts and structured guidance — not open-ended AI — ensuring safety while fostering emotional literacy. This mirrors recommendations by the American Psychological Association and Stanford SEL Lab.• Purposeful Screen TimeEach emotional mission lasts just a few minutes, helping kids engage meaningfully without overstimulation. The model follows AAP (2024) and UNICEF guidance for intentional screen habits.• Parent-Child Emotional Insight LoopA secure parent dashboard gives caregivers insight into their child’s engagement and mood trends — a concept supported by studies from the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and Common Sense Media.Rethinking Tech for FamiliesSoDog™️ represents a shift in how digital tools can support — rather than undermine — children’s emotional development. Built ad-free and with families in mind, it invites children into a safe, emotionally guided world that rewards kindness, reflection, and care.“We’re not trying to keep kids on screens longer,” said Melikhov. “We’re trying to make the time they’re already spending more meaningful.”To support the Indiegogo campaign or request media materials, visit sodog.app or indiegogo.com/projects/sodog.

