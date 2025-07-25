DC Superior Court Judge Carmen McLean Participated in a Pro Bono Discussion at Skadden Law Firm!

Last week, DC Superior Court Judge Carmen G. McLean spoke with Skadden Pro Bono Counsel Don Salzman as part of the firm’s annual pro bono awards celebration. Judge McLean discussed her career leading up to the bench, the professional and personal rewards of doing pro bono work, and the significant impact that pro bono counsel makes in the DC Superior Court.

Learn more about pro bono at the DC Courts

The DC Courts regularly host events for lawyers interested in learning more about the pro bono needs and opportunities in our local courts and community.

Encourage those in your network to help make a difference by contacting Jodi Feldman to be notified about future events.

