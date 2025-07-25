ADAO's 20th Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference Welcomes More than 30 Expert Speakers - Sept 12–13 in New York

Building on Dr. Selikoff’s Legacy in Asbestos Science, Prevention & Justice

Gathering together in New York City is especially meaningful as we reflect on the legacy of Dr. Selikoff and the sacrifices of 9/11 responders.” — Linda Reinstein, ADO Co-founder and President

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), the largest U.S. nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community initiatives, is proud to announce more than 30 expert speakers for its 20th Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference (AAPC), to be held in New York City on September 12–13, 2025.This year’s conference, themed “Building on Dr. Selikoff’s Legacy in Asbestos Science, Prevention & Justice,” commemorates the 24th anniversary of the September 11th attacks and honors the ongoing public health crisis affecting first responders and recovery workers exposed to asbestos at Ground Zero. Firefighters and first responders who bravely risked their lives that day and in the days of clean-up and recovery following the attack were also unknowingly exposed to asbestos. This conference honors their sacrifice and works towards a safer future for our firefighters and first responders, as well as the general public.Despite being a known carcinogen, asbestos remains legal and in use in the United States. More than 40,000 Americans die each year from preventable asbestos-caused diseases. The attacks on September 11, 2001, created one of the most extensive occupational health disasters in U.S. history, underscoring the urgent need for prevention and policy change. The conference focuses on education and prevention featuring medical and scientific experts from across the globe, with a unilateral call for an asbestos ban, while providing a forum for victims and their families to unite in their storytelling and shared experiences.Conference Schedule:Friday, September 12, 2025Evening of Remembrance and Recognition- 4:30 PM | Candlelight Vigil at the World Trade Center MemorialA solemn tribute honoring those lost to asbestos-related diseases, particularly 9/11 responders who continue to suffer from long-term health effects.- 6:00 PM | Awards DinnerCelebrating champions of prevention and policy with keynote remarks, tributes, and musical performances.Saturday, September 13, 2025Academic Conference- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM |Academic Conference, Mount Sinai Hospital, Stern AuditoriumSession topics include:- From Then to Now: Selikoff’s Vision and Our Journey Forward- Understanding Asbestos Disease – Diagnosis, Treatment, and Disparities- Prevention Is the Cure: Strategies for Exposure Reduction- Dr. Irving Selikoff, Paul Brodeur, and Beyond- 9/11 Heroes and the Ongoing Health Crisis: Lessons from Ground Zero- Asbestos and the LawThe full-day conference will feature more than 30 experts in medicine, science, law, and policy who will present on the latest advancements in diagnosing, treating, and preventing asbestos-related diseases such as mesothelioma and other cancers. We will give special attention to international policy developments, civil justice, and the enduring health impacts of 9/11.“Our annual conference is a place to exchange life-saving knowledge, honor those we’ve lost, and galvanize our efforts to ban asbestos and prevent exposure,” said Linda Reinstein, ADAO Co-Founder and President. “Gathering together in New York City is especially meaningful as we reflect on the legacy of Dr. Selikoff and the sacrifices of 9/11 responders.”“Mount Sinai has been at the forefront of caring for patients with 9/11-related and asbestos-related illnesses for more than two decades,” said Dr. Raja Flores, Chief of Thoracic Surgery at Mount Sinai. “This conference is an important opportunity to share our research and reaffirm our commitment to the health of those affected.”Speakers include: Prasad Adusumilli, MD, FACS; Harminder Bains; Brad Black, MD; Perry Browder; Chris Carberg; Barry Castleman, ScD; Kim Cechinni; Ellen Costa; Jessica Dean; John Feal; Raja Flores, MD; Arthur Frank, MD, PhD; Karen Grant; Jorge Gomez, MD; Anne Kearse; Brent Kynoch; Philip J. Landrigan, MD, MSc, FAAP; Richard Lemen, PhD, MSPH; Barry Levy, MD, MPH; Carmen Lima; Steven Markowitz, MD, DrPH; Jacqueline M. Moline, MD, MSc; Paolo Monico; Christine Oliver, MD, MPH, MS; David Prezant, MD; Emily Reinstein; Linda Reinstein, BCPA; Tony Rich; Greg Russell; Sara Salger; Bob Sussman, JD; Andrea Wolf, MD, MPH; Jordan Zevon.Conference Sponsors:Platinum Sponsors- Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP - https://dobllp.com/ - Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLP - https://www.simmonsfirm.com/ Gold Sponsors- The Gori Law Firm - https://www.gorilaw.com/ - Motley Rice LLC - https://www.motleyrice.com/ Silver Sponsor- Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & MeisenkothenRegister now: https://www.adaoconferences.org/tickets/ About ADAOFounded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization is the largest independent nonprofit in the United States dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure and eliminating all asbestos-caused diseases through education, advocacy, and community.Learn more at: www.AsbestosDiseaseAwareness.org Media Contact:Kim Cecchinikim.s.cecchini@gmail.com

You’re Invited to ADAO's 20th Asbestos Awareness & Prevention Conference September 12–13, 2025 in NY

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.