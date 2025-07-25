UNET Announces Drug Seizure and Arrests Made in Pennington County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, July 25, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – The Unified Narcotic Enforcement Team (UNET) announces the arrest of two individuals on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, following an ongoing investigation into illegal drug trafficking in Western South Dakota. The arrests resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA.

Terrell Arthur Wilkins, 41, and Leannah Raine Vitalis, 27, both of Rapid City, were taken into custody and face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Each has been charged with:

One felony count of Distribution/Manufacturing of Controlled Substance Schedule II (Fentanyl)

One felony count of Distribution/Manufacturing of Controlled Substance Schedule II (Cocaine)

One felony count of Distribution/Manufacturing of Controlled Substance Schedule II (MDMA)

One felony count of Possession of Controlled Drug/Substance Schedule II (Fentanyl)

One felony count of Possession of Controlled Drug/Substance Schedule II (Cocaine)

One felony count of Possession of Controlled Drug/Substance Schedule II (MDMA)

One felony count of Possession of Controlled Drug/Substance Schedule I (Hashish)

One misdemeanor count of Possession of Marijuana (2 ounces or less)

One misdemeanor count of Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Additionally, Leannah Vitalis, was charged with:

One Felony count of Possession of Controlled Drug/Substance Schedule II (Oxycodone)

The arrests stem from an investigation led by UNET, which determined that fentanyl and cocaine were being transported into Rapid City from Colorado.

A traffic stop conducted by a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper in Pennington County led to the apprehension of both suspects. During the stop, law enforcement seized approximately:

126.9 grams of cocaine

Approximately 100 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl

6.6 grams of MDMA

0.3 ounce of marijuana

Both individuals are currently being held at the Pennington County Jail. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

UNET is a task force led by the South Dakota Attorney General’s South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and includes personnel from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Division of Criminal Investigation. UNET partners closely with federal agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Army National Guard, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

-30-