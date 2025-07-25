Zakipoint Health Inc. and Cobalt Benefits Partner to Deliver Personalized, Data-Driven Member Experience

zakipoint Health and Cobalt Benefits Group partner to deliver a smarter, personalized member experience through data, AI, and the JoinHealth™ platform.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- zakipoint Health Inc. and Cobalt Benefits Group are partnering to improve the way members engage with and experience their healthcare benefits. The collaboration brings together two organizations with a shared belief in the power of data and technology—integrating zakipoint Health’s advanced analytics, predictive insights and personalized member engagement capabilities into Cobalt’s JoinHealth™ care delivery and engagement platform.

As a result, Cobalt members will benefit from a more personalized experience, while employers connect their workforce to high-quality, cost-effective care.

Empowering Members Through Insight and Simplicity

Leveraging zakipoint Health’s technology, Cobalt is enhancing its JoinHealth™ care delivery and engagement platform to deliver a data-powered solution that makes healthcare more accessible, transparent, and proactive for members across the country. By combining Cobalt’s tech-forward approach to third-party administrator (TPA) benefit design with zakipoint Health’s innovative technology, the partnership aims to maximize the value they deliver to members and customers.

Key enhancements include:

Smarter Healthcare Decisions: Members can search for providers, compare costs and quality, and receive real-time nudges toward high-value care—all from their mobile device.

AI-Powered Engagement: Through personalized messaging, intelligent chatbot support, and behavioral nudges, members are guided to take action on gaps in care, upcoming procedures, or wellness opportunities.

Actionable Analytics: Employers and brokers will gain access to advanced dashboards that identify cost drivers, utilization trends, and care opportunities—empowering earlier interventions and smarter benefit strategies.

A Shared Vision for Member-Centric Innovation

“Cobalt has always recognized that technology plays a key role in delivering a best-in-class member experience. zakipoint Health will help bring our use of personalized engagement and data-driven insights to the next level,” said Kasie Tresback, Director of Customer Experience Solutions from Cobalt Benefits Group. “This shared commitment to engagement and transparency will strengthen the JoinHealth™ platform, allowing us to offer a more tailored experience for our clients.”

“This is the kind of partnership we get excited about,” said Jaclyn Mains, Chief Revenue Officer at zakipoint Health. “Cobalt’s commitment to meaningful benefit design, tech-forward approach, and long-standing TPA relationships aligns perfectly with our mission to make healthcare easier to understand, more cost-effective, and truly member-first. We’re thrilled to bring our technology to their groups and make a measurable impact—together.”

About Zakipoint Health Inc.

Zakipoint Health Inc. is a leading healthcare analytics and member engagement platform designed to reduce costs, drive better outcomes, and simplify benefits for self-funded employers, TPAs, and brokers. Through real-time transparency, AI-driven engagement, and predictive insights, zakipoint Health empowers members and benefits leaders to take control of their healthcare journey.

About Cobalt Benefits Group

Cobalt Benefits Group is a family of innovative third-party administrator (TPA) brands, including Blue Benefit Administrators of Massachusetts (BBA), Comprehensive Benefits Administrators (CBA Blue), and Employee Benefit Plan Administrators (EBPA). Specializing in self-funded benefit plans focused on flexibility, service, and transparency, Cobalt supports over 200,000 members across the U.S., delivering customized solutions that improve outcomes and lower costs.

