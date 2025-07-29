TD2 Oncology and Curadh Enter Strategic Collaboration to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Clinical Trials

TD2 Oncology delivers fully integrated preclinical, regulatory, and clinical services for cancer drug development.

Partnership brings together deep clinical expertise and novel radiopharmaceutical innovation to accelerate treatments for patients with aggressive solid tumors

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TD2 Oncology (TD2), a global, full-service oncology contract research organization (CRO) with extensive experience in complex oncology clinical trials, has entered a strategic collaboration with Curadh MTR, Inc. (Curadh), a biotechnology company pioneering molecularly targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies (MTRs) for solid tumors. The partnership combines TD2’s proven oncology execution capabilities with Curadh’s deep scientific innovation in the radiopharmaceutical space, accelerating the development of next-generation targeted therapies for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.Radiopharmaceuticals deliver radiation directly to cancer cells, offering transformative potential across multiple tumor types. However, clinical development in this space remains complex, requiring specialized logistics, isotope handling, and navigating multi-jurisdictional regulations. As the global radiopharmaceuticals market approaches USD 7.51 billion and continues to grow, TD2 and Curadh will jointly address these challenges using an integrated clinical development model that spans regulatory strategy through early-phase execution.“This collaboration marks the beginning of a powerful partnership between two organizations dedicated to advancing precision oncology,” said Steve Gately, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of TD2. As radiopharmaceuticals continue to emerge as a powerful modality in cancer care, we’re proud to contribute our clinical trial execution capabilities to accelerate these promising therapies and help expand access to patients globally.”“TD2’s proven track record in complete oncology trials makes them the ideal partner as we bring our radiopharmaceutical programs into clinical development. This collaboration strengthens our abilities to navigate the unique challenges of MTR trials and positions us to deliver meaningful innovations for patients who urgently need new treatment options,” said Glenn Kazo, Chief Executive Officer of Curadh.The TD2–Curadh collaboration reflects a shared commitment to tackling some of the most complex challenges in oncology drug development. By combining operational strength and scientific innovation, both organizations aim to accelerate the delivery of radiopharmaceutical therapies that could redefine treatment paradigms for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Additional updates on program milestones and trial progress are expected in the coming months.About TD2 OncologyTD2 is a full-service global oncology contract research organization (CRO) CRO with deep expertise in complex oncology trials across a broad range of drug classes, including radiopharmaceuticals. Founded by Dr Dan Von Hoff in 2003, TD2 is dedicated to advancing oncology drug development with exceptional scientific insight, operational efficiency, and strategic execution. Leveraging decades of specialized experience, TD2 offers strategic, tailored solutions to accelerate the path from scientific discoveries to life-changing patient therapies.For more information, visit: www.td2inc.com About Curadh MTRAbout Curadh: Curadh MTR, Inc., is dedicated to advancing second-generation radiopharmaceuticals through innovative drug design and strategic partnerships combining novel targets and new radioisotopes. Founded by Dr. Alison Armour, who led the clinical development of PSMA617 for Endocyte, later approved as Pluvicto, the world's leading radiopharmaceutical drug, Curadh is headed by an expert team in MTR development.For more information, visit: www.curadhmtr.com

