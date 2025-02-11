TD2 Oncology Announces Bill Donovan as SVP, Strategic Solutions to Advance Resourcing and FSP Capabilities

Bill Donovan

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TD2 Oncology, a leading contract research organization (CRO), announces the addition of Bill Donovan as Senior Vice President, Strategic Solutions. Donovan has joined TD2 Oncology to lead the expansion of resourcing and Functional Service Provider (FSP) solutions, ensuring sponsors have access to highly skilled experts, flexible outsourcing models, and scalable support tailored to the complexities of oncology drug development.TD2 Oncology has a proven track record of providing dynamic, demand-driven resourcing models for oncology sponsors. With Donovan’s leadership, the company will enhance its ability to deliver scalable, cost-effective functional service solutions that align with the evolving needs of clinical development. His expertise will strengthen TD2 Oncology’s collaboration with sponsors, optimizing resource allocation across key functions, including clinical operations, regulatory consulting, data management, and medical affairs.“Our objective has consistently been to expedite the development of oncology drugs, facilitating the transition from discovery to patient access. As stated by Dr. Stephen Gately, President and CEO of TD2 Oncology, Bill’s leadership will facilitate the refinement and scaling of our FSP model, ensuring that sponsors receive the specialized support required to optimize efficiency, manage costs, and advance their programs with assurance.As the demand for FSP models continues to rise— projected to grow from $14.26 billion in 2023 to $27.76 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.68%—sponsors increasingly require adaptable, expert-driven resourcing solutions. With this expansion of services, TD2 Oncology is further refining its FSP approach, ensuring sponsors benefit from a scalable, high-performance model that integrates seamlessly with their internal teams and keeps pace with the complexity of modern oncology trials.“Oncology trials demand more than just outsourced support—they require deep expertise, operational agility, and a true extension of the sponsor’s team,” said Donovan. “TD2 Oncology has a strong foundation in functional service solutions. I look forward to working with our team to tailor these services, giving sponsors the flexibility and support they need to accelerate development and improve patient outcomes.”This comes at a time of strategic growth for TD2 Oncology, following its recent expansion into Europe. The launch of TD2 International strengthens the company’s ability to support oncology trials worldwide, increasing access to diverse patient populations and regulatory expertise.With expert-driven resourcing, global clinical trial capabilities , and a commitment to innovation, TD2 Oncology remains dedicated to supporting its partners in bringing new therapies to patients faster. As the industry evolves, the company continues to anticipate the needs of sponsors, ensuring biotech and pharma companies have the expertise, resources, and global reach to advance breakthrough treatments.About TD2 OncologyTD2 Oncology is a leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in advancing drug development for cancer therapies. Founded in 2003, TD2 has spent more than two decades partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide to accelerate oncology innovation.With a highly specialized team of scientists, regulatory experts, and clinical development specialists, TD2 Oncology provides a fully integrated suite of services, including rigorous and high-throughput translational preclinical development , including advanced flow cytometry solutions, regulatory strategy, and customized clinical trial execution. TD2 Oncology helps reduce risk, streamline development, and accelerate patient access to promising treatments by leveraging deep scientific expertise, advanced analytics, and an innovative ecosystem approach.With an expanding global footprint and a successful track record of supporting oncology programs, TD2 Oncology remains at the forefront of transforming cancer research into breakthrough therapies.For more information, visit www.TD2inc.com

