Translational Drug Development (TD2) Expands Clinical Trial Services into Europe

Chris Clark, President of International Business Operations

I am honored to join at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth. Expanding our capabilities into Europe allows us to advance oncology research on a global scale.” — Chris Clark, President of International Business Operations

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Translational Drug Development (TD2), a leading provider of comprehensive preclinical drug development, translational and clinical trial services, announces the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom, TD2 International. This strategic move expands TD2's oncology ecosystem , enabling regulatory and clinical trial services within the UK and European Union.The expansion continues TD2’s mission of revolutionizing oncology research through an integrated approach that combines preclinical services, advanced flow cytometry, robust regulatory support, and comprehensive clinical trial services. The addition of clinical trial sites in the UK and throughout the European Union support TD2’s already extensive US site network and enables its US-based and global biotech and pharmaceutical partners access to these diverse patient populations.The company also announces the appointment of Chris Clark, President of Business Operations as an Officer of TD2 International. "We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the team. He brings extensive experience in oncology, along with a proven track record of success in both biotech and CRO organizations," said Dr. Stephen Gately, President and CEO of TD2. "His strong leadership and deep knowledge align perfectly with our mission to improve drug development and offer extensive scientific expertise to our global clients.""I am honored to join TD2 International at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth. Expanding our capabilities into Europe allows us to better serve our clients and advance oncology research on a global scale. I look forward to working with our dedicated team to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries," said Chris Clark.TD2 continues to be a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, offering a wide range of services, including preclinical and clinical trial management, translational research, and regulatory support. With the expansion of European capabilities, TD2 enhances its oncology ecosystem and the ability to streamline drug development processes and accelerate the path to market for innovative therapies.TD2 will be highlighting their expanded capabilities at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncologists (ESMO) Congress September 13-16 in Barcelona, Spain. Their experts will be available for discussions at exhibition booth #625 or schedule a meeting by visiting https://td2inc.com/lp-esmo-2024 TD2 is a leader in precision oncology, providing innovative services for improved drug development. Using a dedicated, expert team with broad experience and understanding of the oncology ecosystem, TD2 is uniquely positioned to support accelerated development of novel therapeutics. Rigorous and high-throughput translational preclinical development services, combined with regulatory affairs expertise, enables customized clinical trial design and execution. The broad suite of capabilities encourages the timely selection of patient populations who are most likely to benefit from a new agent, and the rapid identification of clinically significant endpoints. TD2 is committed to reducing the risks and uncertainty inherent in the drug development process with the ultimate goal of accelerating patient access to promising treatments. For more information, visit www.TD2inc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.