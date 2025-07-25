Tagless, Therapist-Made, and Sensory-Safe: Cozyino Launches the First Clothing Line Engineered for the Nervous System

Cozyino Logo Dr. Deena Moustafa Cozyino Photoshoot

Cozyino launches the first clothing line created by a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst, purpose-built for individuals navigating sensory processing challenges.

We’ve told people to squeeze into discomfort for decades, It’s time fashion stopped fighting our bodies, and started supporting them.” — Deena Moustafa.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As fashion brands race to ride the wellness wave, one therapist-founded label is going deeper, into the fabric of everyday comfort.

Today, Cozyino launches the first clothing line created by a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst, purpose-built for individuals navigating sensory processing challenges.

Founded by Dr. Deena Moustafa, Ph.D., BCBA, a behavioral scientist and globally recognized autism care expert, Cozyino blends clinical expertise with inclusive, fashion-forward design to create clothing intentionally made to support the nervous system. “It wasn’t a tantrum. It was their body screaming for relief,” says Dr. Moustafa. “Our bodies need clothing that calms, not agitates. I’ve seen it in my clients, and I’ve felt it too.”

As National Health Awareness month raises public awareness around trauma-informed care, autism inclusion, and the link between what we wear and how we feel, Cozyino offers a timely, tangible solution.

The Therapist-Founded Clothing Brand Turning Sensory Wellness Into Style.

Cozyino’s debut capsule, Feel Safe, Feel Seen, provides clothes that calm: changing how we dress for our nervous system.

Collection includes:

- Tagless T-shirts & Hoodies: Ultra-soft, breathable, and designed for sensitive skin

- Cozy Lounge Joggers: Flat seams, flexible waistbands, no digging or irritation

- Soft-Touch Cap & Seam-Free Beanie: No scratch, no pressure points, just comfort

- Lightweight, Seamless Scarf: Perfect for those who want a stylish, non-triggering layer

- Every item is crafted to reduce overstimulation and promote ease, so wearers can feel comfortable, confident, and at peace in their own skin.

“We’ve told people to squeeze into discomfort for decades,” Moustafa says. “It’s time fashion stopped fighting our bodies, and started supporting them.”

According to the CDC, 1 in 6 U.S. children has a developmental disability. Yet as of 2024, fewer than 3% of apparel brands address sensory sensitivities, leaving millions without safe, wearable options.

Cozyino meets that need with regulation-first apparel that serves a wide spectrum of bodies and brains.

“Whether you’re postpartum, neurodivergent, or just done with discomfort,” Moustafa says, “your body deserves peace.”

Wearable Wellness for Every Body

Early wearers of Cozyino include:

- Parents navigating meltdown-prone mornings

- Women healing from trauma

- Therapists and caregivers on the move

- Neurodivergent adults craving comfort

- Teens and children with sensory differences

- Anyone who wants to feel good in their clothes

Their feedback? Relief. Confidence. Permission to breathe.

“When you eliminate daily discomfort, even something as small as a scratchy seam, you create space for connection, clarity, and calm,” Moustafa adds. “Sometimes healing is woven into the little things.”

About Cozyino

Cozyino is the first therapist-founded fashion brand created specifically to support sensory wellness through clothing. It was founded by Dr. Deena Moustafa, Ph.D., BCBA, a globally recognized autism care expert, published author, and clinical consultant with over 15 years of experience in trauma-informed, neurodivergent care.

As the Founder and CEO of Go Behavioral, an ABA therapy provider serving families across California, Florida, and Europe, and an Associate Professor of clinical psychology, Dr. Moustafa has advised healthcare systems, educators, and corporate leaders on inclusive design and ethical care. She’s been featured in Cosmopolitan, TED-Ed, and USA Today for her leadership in sensory accessibility and behavioral health.

Cozyino brings that expertise into the clothing space, offering tagless, seamless, pressure-free apparel designed to help people feel calm, seen, and fully themselves.

This is wearable wellness for every nervous system.

To schedule an interview with Dr. Moustafa or request product samples, visit www.cozyino.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.