ProjectTeam.com Achieves FedRAMP Rev. 5 Compliance, Strengthens Leadership in FedRAMP Construction Software

ProjectTeam.com is a FedRAMP Authorized Construction Management Platform Purpose Built for Government Programs and Projects

FedRAMP Rev. 5 audit completion positions ProjectTeam.com as a leading, secure, purpose-built platform for federal and DOD construction projects.

By achieving Rev. 5 compliance, we’re not only meeting today’s federal standards—we’re proactively addressing the evolving needs of tomorrow’s public-sector construction programs.” — Troy Clark, Chief Information Security Officer at ProjectTeam.com

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProjectTeam.com , a leading construction management platform purpose-built for government agencies and Department of Defense (DOD) contractors, has successfully completed its annual Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) audit and review. This year’s assessment includes full alignment with FedRAMP Revision 5 (Rev. 5) standards, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to cybersecurity, compliance, and operational excellence.ProjectTeam.com is among the first construction management platforms in its category to achieve FedRAMP Rev. 5 compliance. The update is based on the latest National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53, which strengthens cloud security controls, enhances privacy safeguards, and brings federal compliance in line with current industry best practices.ProjectTeam.com: FedRAMP Rev. 5: A New Era in Government Cloud SecurityFedRAMP Rev. 5 is the most recent and comprehensive update to the federal government’s standardized security framework for cloud services. It introduces new and enhanced controls around privacy, supply chain risk, and modern cyber threat defense. This updated compliance framework is now required for all cloud service providers working with U.S. federal agencies.“We’re proud to have completed our annual FedRAMP audit and achieved full Rev. 5 compliance,” said Ty Witmer, CEO of ProjectTeam.com. “This accomplishment reflects our continued investment in staying ahead of evolving security requirements and reinforces our position as a trusted partner for federal agencies and contractors building the nation’s infrastructure.”ProjectTeam.com: A Secure Platform for Government and Defense ConstructionProjectTeam.com’s FedRAMP Authorized platform is purpose-built to support federal agencies and DOD contractors in managing complex construction projects with confidence and control . From project initiation through final closeout, the platform enables secure collaboration, streamlined documentation, and compliance with the latest federal cybersecurity standards.Key platform capabilities include:• End-to-end encryption for data in transit and at rest• Multifactor authentication and role-based access control• Continuous security monitoring and regular penetration testing• Configurable workflows for design reviews, submittals, RFIs, change orders, and more• Customizable forms tailored to meet the specific requirements of public agencies and DOD programs• Scalable collaboration tools for seamless coordination across internal teams and external partners• Full data sovereignty and long-term data retention to ensure government ownership and access“Security and compliance are built into the foundation of our platform,” said Troy Clark, Chief Information Security Officer at ProjectTeam.com. “By achieving Rev. 5 compliance, we’re not only meeting today’s federal standards—we’re proactively addressing the evolving needs of tomorrow’s public-sector construction programs.”ProjectTeam.com: Trusted Across Federal ConstructionProjectTeam.com is used by agencies and contractors across the federal government to manage critical infrastructure programs.The platform supports a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects —including buildings, transportation systems, energy facilities, mining operations, and public venues—helping agencies streamline workflows, ensure accountability, and protect sensitive project information.ProjectTeam.com: Future-Ready for Public-Sector Digital TransformationAs the federal government moves toward cloud-first strategies and stronger cybersecurity requirements, ProjectTeam.com is ready to lead. Rev. 5 compliance ensures the platform meets the latest standards while also aligning with future regulations and expectations.“Our continued compliance with FedRAMP is more than a checkbox—it’s a demonstration of our commitment to the mission of our customers,” added Witmer. “We are proud to support the public agencies that are responsible for delivering our nations critical infrastructure”.About ProjectTeam.comProjectTeam.com is the premier construction management platform built specifically for public-sector and defense construction projects. Its secure, flexible SaaS platform empowers government agencies and contractors to collaborate efficiently, manage project documentation, and stay in control of their data. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, ProjectTeam.com is a FedRAMP Authorized solution and now fully Rev. 5 compliant.

Discover how ProjectTeam.com transforms construction project management through flexibility, collaboration, and real-time data.

