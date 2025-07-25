PuzzleHR Recieves SOC-2 Compliance

PuzzleHR

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PuzzleHR , a leading provider of Human Resources as a service, successfully achieved Service Organization Control 2 (SOC-2) compliance. This milestone underscores PuzzleHR’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and operational excellence.SOC-2 certification indicates that PuzzleHR implements comprehensive security measures and processes meeting or exceeding industry standards for protecting sensitive customer information. This certification covers the security, availability, and confidentiality of the customer data processed through PuzzleHR’s systems.“Achieving SOC-2 Type 1 compliance affirms our commitment to data security and operational integrity,” said Chris Timol, President of PuzzleHR. “This independent assessment validates that our security controls are thoughtfully designed and aligned with industry standards, reinforcing our promise to protect the sensitive information our clients entrust to us.”Data security concerns are paramount for organizations selecting HR solutions. With PuzzleHR processing sensitive employee data, including personal details, compensation data, and performance records, the certification provides clients with independent verification of PuzzleHR’s security measures. PuzzleHR intends to maintain SOC-2 compliance through regular assessments, continuous improvement of security protocols, ongoing monitoring, and annual SOC-2 audits.About PuzzleHRPuzzleHR is America’s premier HR-as-a-Service (HRaaS) provider, specializing in streamlining the HR function by reducing your organization’s human resource-related workload. We understand the challenges businesses face in balancing operational needs, employee expectations, and government regulations. Our compliance services make it easy to stay up-to-date with federal, state, and local regulations, while our fractional managed services fill in your benefits, HR, and payroll gaps. Application management and tech enablement solutions allow you to reap the most rewards from your HRIS, HCM software, and other systems. We make it easy to recruit, train, and retain top talent with our talent acquisition, onboarding, and leadership development services. Through our customizable Shared Services Model, we deliver comprehensive solutions to each piece of the HR puzzle.Our flexible approach sets us apart. Clients choose which services and technology they need without the requirement to switch systems. The experts at Puzzle bring innovative ideas and best practices to create unique, effective HR solutions for clients of any size and in any industry. We take the work off your company’s shoulders, managing the HR function so your employees can focus on their roles and you can grow your business. Puzzle gives you more HR for less money and unlocks your company’s full potential.Are you ready to solve your HR puzzle? Visit puzzlehr.com today.

