PuzzleHR Announces the Launch of its New Leadership Development Software, Survey360°

PuzzleHR

PuzzleHR Announces the Launch of Survey360°, the Leadership Development Solution to Transform Potential into Performance.

We’re excited to roll out Survey360° to drive value for our clients by helping them unlock the full potential of their leaders with data-driven insights and tailored development strategies” — PuzzleHR's Chief Executive Officer Lonny Ostrander

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PuzzleHR Announces the Launch of Survey360 °, the Leadership Development Solution to Transform Potential into Performance.PuzzleHR, headquartered in Tampa and a leading provider of fractional managed HR solutions nationally, has launched its new leadership development software, Survey360°. Designed to cultivate exceptional leadership capabilities across organizations, Survey360° provides multi-dimensional feedback that helps leaders identify strengths and growth opportunities through diverse perspectives. This innovative addition to PuzzleHR's service portfolio gives clients a powerful tool to enhance employee engagement, pinpoint development opportunities, and align individual leadership competencies with business objectives—ultimately driving organizational growth and retention.PuzzleHR's Chief Executive Officer Lonny Ostrander says, "The Survey360° solution is ideal for organizations looking to invest in their leadership pipeline. Our software provides a complete view of leadership effectiveness by gathering insights from multiple sources, including the leaders themselves, their peers, supervisors, and direct reports. This comprehensive feedback can then be leveraged to create targeted leadership development plans, coaching strategies, and learning pathways."PuzzleHR's Survey360° empowers organizations to build a leadership-focused culture, allowing companies to develop the next generation of leaders while enhancing the effectiveness of current management teams.“We’re excited to roll out Survey360° to drive value for our clients by helping them unlock the full potential of their leaders with data-driven insights and tailored development strategies,” says Ostrander.Organizations interested in accelerating their leadership development approach can contact PuzzleHR for more information.About PuzzleHRPuzzleHR is America’s premier HR-as-a-Service (HRaaS) provider, specializing in streamlining the HR function by reducing your organization’s human resource-related workload. We understand the challenges businesses face in balancing operational needs, employee expectations, and government regulations. Our compliance services make it easy to stay up-to-date with federal, state, and local regulations, while our fractional managed services fill in your benefits, HR, and payroll gaps. Application management and tech enablement solutions allow you to reap the most rewards from your HRIS, HCM software, and other systems. We make it easy to recruit, train, and retain top talent with our talent acquisition, onboarding, and leadership development services. Through our customizable Shared Services Model, we deliver comprehensive solutions to each piece of the HR puzzle.Our flexible approach sets us apart. Clients choose which services and technology they need without the requirement to switch systems. The experts at Puzzle bring innovative ideas and best practices to create unique, effective HR solutions for clients of any size and in any industry. We take the work off your company’s shoulders, managing the HR function so your employees can focus on their roles and you can grow your business. Puzzle gives you more HR for less money and unlocks your company’s full potential.Are you ready to solve your HR puzzle? Visit puzzlehr.com today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.