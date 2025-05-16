PuzzleHR and Evertreen Celebrate Environmental Milestones

PuzzleHR Logo

Demonstrating their dedication to sustainability, PuzzleHR and Evertreen planted 720 trees and offset 648 tons of CO₂, creating jobs to advance reforestation.

Our partnership with Evertreen represents our commitment to environmental responsibility and creating employment opportunities around the globe” — Chris Timol

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PuzzleHR , a leading provider of fractional human resources solutions, is excited to announce the continued success of its partnership with Evertreen, the innovative platform allowing businesses to plant real trees and track their growth.The collaboration, beginning in 2023, has achieved remarkable milestones in its mission to combat climate change, create jobs, and support reforestation in vulnerable regions. The partnership has resulted in the planting of 720 trees across two countries, 520 in Honduras and 200 in Madagascar, and the offsetting of 648 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.Beyond environmental benefits, the partnership generated 90 working hours and counting for local communities, providing valuable employment opportunities in regions facing economic challenges.“Our partnership with Evertreen represents our commitment to environmental responsibility and creating employment opportunities around the globe,” said Chris Timol, President at PuzzleHR. “We’re so proud that we’ve made a significant impact both environmentally and socially in communities that need it most.”PuzzleHR plans to continue working with Evertreen to expand their reforestation efforts in 2025, hoping to increase the number of trees planted, working hours created, and the geographic scope of the partnership’s environmental impact.About PuzzleHRPuzzleHR is America’s premier HR-as-a-Service (HRaaS) provider, specializing in streamlining the HR function by reducing your organization’s human resource-related workload. We understand the challenges businesses face in balancing operational needs, employee expectations, and government regulations. Our compliance services make it easy to stay up-to-date with federal, state, and local regulations, while our fractional managed services fill in your benefits, HR, and payroll gaps. Application management and tech enablement solutions allow you to reap the most rewards from your HRIS, HCM software, and other systems. We make it easy to recruit, train, and retain top talent with our talent acquisition, onboarding, and leadership development services. Through our customizable Shared Services Model, we deliver comprehensive solutions to each piece of the HR puzzle.Our flexible approach sets us apart. Clients choose which services and technology they need without the requirement to switch systems. The experts at Puzzle bring innovative ideas and best practices to create unique, effective HR solutions for clients of any size and in any industry. We take the work off your company’s shoulders, managing the HR function so your employees can focus on their roles and you can grow your business. Puzzle gives you more HR for less money and unlocks your company’s full potential.Are you ready to solve your HR puzzle? Visit puzzlehr.com today.

