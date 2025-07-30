Modern Shades Debuts Website, Continuing the Legacy of Service in Summerville, SC

Modern Shades unveils a new website and brand identity, continuing the legacy of Cane Bay Window Fashions across Summerville, South Carolina.

Our goal with the new site was to make it easier for people to understand what we do and how we can help. It gives customers a clearer view of our services and a faster way to start a project with us.”
— Greg Pritchard, owner of Modern Shades
SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Shades, formerly Cane Bay Window Fashions, has launched a new website to better connect South Carolina homeowners and businesses with locally tailored window treatment services. The upgraded site reflects the company’s rebrand and continued commitment to delivering trusted, high-quality window solutions with a streamlined digital experience.

Founded initially as Cane Bay Window Fashions, the business earned a favorable reputation through close relationships with top-tier manufacturers like Hunter Douglas and Norman Window Fashions. Over the years, the company became a go-to source for window treatments in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties—offering custom solutions and in-home service tailored to each client’s space.

In 2022, Greg Pritchard took over the business. He led its rebrand to Modern Shades, carrying forward the same commitment to personalized service while introducing new systems, tools, and a fresh identity. The new website is the latest step in that evolution.

The redesigned website highlights Modern Shades’ core offerings, including custom blinds, shades, shutters, and exterior shades and screens. Visitors can browse recent installations, schedule a free in-home consultation, and learn how the company blends traditional service with modern solutions while preserving the same local roots.

Modern Shades partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) to develop the website and expand their digital reach. The agency provided search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click services (PPC), and a lead generation strategy to support the brand’s updated identity.

“Modern Shades has the foundation of trust and quality that customers look for, and now they have a platform to match,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP. “This website is built to help them reach more homeowners who value custom solutions and local service.”

To explore Modern Shades’ new website or schedule a consultation, visit https://shopmodernshades.com.

If you’re in the window treatment industry and want to grow your digital footprint, visit https://wtmarketingpros.com or call (314) 470-1180.

Greg Pritchard
Modern Shades
+1 843-899-4545
