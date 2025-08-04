Registration Now Open for the 7th World Parkinson Congress

WPC 2026

7th WORLD PARKINSON CONGRESS HEADS TO PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA FROM MAY 24-27, 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Parkinson Coalitionis pleased to announce that registration and hotels are now open for the triennial international 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026) , from May 24 – 27, 2026 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. This upcoming Congress will be the 20th year of the WPC offering this unique and inclusive Parkinson’s event.This unique Congress will attract more than 4,000 neurologists, scientists, nurses, rehabilitation experts, a range of clinicians, people with Parkinson’s (PwP) and care partners who will connect and learn together over four days of discussions and talks on the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices and care programs related to Parkinson’s disease. The Congress’ distinct format enables direct face to face discussions not only on the leading scientific studies and current work but allows for dialogue between participants about real life issues facing PwP, potentially shaping future Parkinson’s research, treatment, and care.“The WPC 2026 is a unique meeting allowing for the presentation and discussion of research, treatment and management of Parkinson’s by all the relevant stakeholders” states Roger Barker, President of the World Parkinson Coalition and Professor of Clinical Neuroscience at the University of Cambridge. “WPC has been providing this totally inclusive and immersive Parkinson’s forum for researchers, health care providers and people with Parkinson’s from all over the world since 2006. The format enables a range and depth of conversations unlike any other Parkinson’s meeting which gives patients access to those behind the scientific and clinical breakthroughs. It is simply unique and like no other meeting!”WPC 2026 Highlights• Hot Topics – Breaking news and latest Parkinson’s research• Plenary Sessions– Health Care Professionals, people with Parkinson’s (PwP) and care partners learn the latest on new treatments, diagnostic tools, and disease management• More than 800 Scientific Abstracts expected from global delegates• Roundtable session – small group settings with Parkinson’s experts• Exhibit Hall – Cutting-edge technologies in medical practice, new treatments, and more• Controversy sessions, debating key hot topic• Clinical Research Village for people to learn about and engage in clinical research• Wellness Program – A program running alongside the scientific program offering a Renewal Room with exercise and wellness classes, a Care Partner Lounge, Pickleball and Ping Pong Rooms, Support Group Leader Lounge, Film Room, and more. These spaces model how people people creatively and positively live with Parkinson’s• Networking events – WPC Parkinson’s Performance Lounge, WPC Health Professional Networking, Early Career Investigators Networking, Opening and Closing Ceremonies• WPC Short Film Competition Grand Prize winner announced at opening ceremony• WPC Song Competition winning song performed at the opening ceremony• Tour de Parkinson: Pedal to Phoenix. Cyclists, many who live with Parkinsons, from all over the world will be cycling from various points in North America to Phoenix, Arizona to attend the World Parkinson Congress.View provisional program here “We look forward to hosting the 7th World Parkinson Congress in Phoenix," said Ron Price, President and CEO of Visit Phoenix. "As the beacon of collaboration, innovation, and hope in the global fight against Parkinson’s disease, we’re committed to making sure our city is 'Parkinson’s ready.' Through the training WPC provides, we're preparing our hospitality industry, police, and other key sectors to offer a safe, welcoming experience for all WPC delegates, especially those living with Parkinson's, here in the Sonoran Desert." Early bird registration for WPC 2026 ends on January 15, 2026. Hotel rooms for delegates attending the Congress are now open for booking via the WPC Hotel Booking system, managed and supported by the WPC Secretariat. Please be sure to use the WPC booking system in order to secure a room in our block. Childcare will be offered for a nominal fee to delegates attending the WPC 2026.“As the Founder of Parkinson’s Africa, and as someone who lives with Parkinson’s, I can personally attest to the impact The World Parkinson Congress has on individuals living with and/or treating Parkinson’s and how it creates an inclusive space for all members of the global Parkinson’s community to connect, interdigitate and build networks that continue long after the Congress ends,” Omotola Thomas, Founder, Parkinson’s Africa.WPC 2026 is made possible with support from eight Champion Partners, Supporters, and 100 Organizational Partners globally.About the World Parkinson CoalitionThe World Parkinson Coalition is a nonprofit organization that provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The World Parkinson Coalitionlaunched in 2004 and has connected a global network of Parkinson’s organizations and individuals who work collectively to share advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, while shaping future research, treatment and care.Nearly 20,000 delegates have participated in a World Parkinson Congress, the WPC 2026 is expected to attract nearly 4000 delegates. Learn more about the 7th World Parkinson Congress at: worldpdcoalition.org/wpc2026.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting one million Americans and more than 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disease on the planet. There is no cure for Parkinson’s and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.###

