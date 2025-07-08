New Campaign Supports Early-Career Parkinson Researchers

World Parkinson Coalition

Fuel the Future of Parkinson Science campaign supports early-career Parkinson researchers by providing travel grants to attend the 7th World Parkinson Congress.

WPC believes every voice matters, especially those who are shaping the future of Parkinson's research.” — Elizabeth Pollard, WPC Executive Director, World Parkinson Coalition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The " Fuel the Future of Parkinson Science " campaign kicked off in honor of Research Appreciation Day on July 5. This campaign, being run by the World Parkinson Coalition, supports early-career researchers in the Parkinson's field by providing travel grants to attend the 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026) in Phoenix, AZ, in May 2026. Many talented young scientists have lost access to critical funding due to budget cuts, changing institutional priorities, and other challenges, putting their participation—and their contributions—at risk.WPC 2026 will be a global convergence of scientists, clinicians, people living with Parkinson's, and advocates. We believe every voice matters, especially those who are shaping the future of Parkinson's research. A financial gift to this campaign will help remove barriers for the brightest emerging minds to share their work, build global connections, and stay actively engaged in the Parkinson's community – moving us closer to a cure.This campaign is being kicked off by WPC board member, Dr. Jeffrey Kordower. Dr. Kordower is the founding director of the ASU Banner Neurodegenerative Disease Research Center (NDRC) at the Biodesign Institute. One of NDRC’s core missions is to support the next generation of scientists and so, towards that end, the NDRC will MATCH donations to this fund UP TO $15,000 starting immediately. Meeting the full match will allow the WPC to raise $30,000 for travel grants for early career investigators to attend the WPC 2026."I attended the first World Parkinson Congress in 2006 and was so deeply moved and impacted by the experience of the whole community coming together to learn and share, that I have championed the WPC ever since, and I always ensure my whole team attends whenever and wherever possible," Dr. Jeffrey KordowerWith your support today, the WPC can raise $30,000 for early career researchers to attend the upcoming WPC 2026.This campaign is supported by a growing and powerful coalition of committed researchers and community members who want to ensure early career researchers have a place at the table. View video messages from others who are supporting this campaign here "WPC believes every voice matters, especially those who are shaping the future of Parkinson's research. Each gift to this new campaign helps remove financial barriers and ensures that future researchers can be with us in Phoenix next year sharing their research, learning from people with Parkinson's and moving us closer to a cure," Elizabeth Pollard, WPC Executive Director, World Parkinson Coalition.This campaign concludes on November 10, 2025, on World Science Day for Peace & Development

Fuel the Future of Parkinson Science with Dr. Jeffrey Kordower

