World Parkinson Coalition® Launches Care Partner Virtual Webinar 

WPC honors Parkinson’s Awareness Month with New 3-panel webinar

As someone who has faced challenge and drawn inspiration since my mother was diagnosed with PD when I was three, I’m honored to share my story as part of this meaningful and much-needed resource.” — Colin O’Connor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, the World Parkinson Coalition (WPC) is holding its WPC Care Partner Virtual Webinar to offer support and guidance to care partners and family members of people living with Parkinson’s, covering the topic of Children and Parkinson's. This three-part series will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025.The WPC hosts the most unique international scientific conference in the Parkinson’s space. Every three years at the World Parkinson Congress , the WPC brings together basic scientists, physician scientists, neurologists, general physicians, nurses, rehab specialists, clinicians, as well as people with Parkinson’s (PwP) and care partners to learn about Parkinson’s, build collaborations, and expand our understanding of a disease that impacts nearly 12 million people worldwide.“While the World Parkinson Congress is a scientific meeting, we pay close attention to the needs of people with Parkinson’s and care partners since we understand the importance of quality of life while living with PD,” said Elizabeth Pollard, WPC Executive Director. “We recognize that for each person living with Parkinson’s, they are surrounded by anywhere from four to ten family members who are also living with their diagnosis, many of whom are children. The Parkinson’s journey that children experience is unique and needs to be shared, the panelists we will welcome to this series all have parents living with Parkinson’s and their stories and tips are invaluable to us and we are grateful to have them join this series.”A Parkinson’s diagnosis is one that impacts the whole family and because it’s a degenerative disease that progresses slowly, many care partners fill this role for decades, sometimes with little guidance or support. Many children grow up with Parkinson’s in the home and then go away, navigating the role of caregiver from afar, as their own lives evolve and their professional careers launch.This series includes three webinars featuring 13 panelists from five countries who have faced a Parkinson's diagnosis in their families. They will share their unique stories and experiences offering valuable tips, insights, and inspiration for children on a similar journey or offer guidance to those who are raising children in a home affected by Parkinson's.Registration is free. Learn more and Register here Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025Virtual Panel 1:Meeting Parkinson's as a teenager: How to navigate your parent's diagnosisTime: 12 – 1:15 PM ET / 5 – 6:15 PM GMTVirtual Panel 2:Parkinson's Disease: Supporting your parent, near and farTime: 2 – 3:15 PM ET / 7 – 8:015PM GMTVirtual Panel 3:Growing up with Parkinson's: Tips for children when Parkinson's is all they knowTime: 4 – 5:15 PM ET / 9 – 10:15PM GMT“The WPC has long been a leader in highlighting the lived experiences of people with Parkinson’s and their families. I’m proud to be part of that tradition through their new panel focused on children of parents with PD. As someone who has faced challenge and drawn inspiration since my mother was diagnosed when I was three, I’m honored to share my story as part of this meaningful and much-needed resource.” - Colin O’ConnorLearn more about our panelists and register for the series at https://www.worldpdcoalition.org/page/4thcarepartner This Care Partner Virtual Panel webinar is being made possible with support from Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America.About the World Parkinson Coalitionand WPC 2026The World Parkinson Coalition Inc provides the only inclusive international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026) will take place from May 24-27, 2026, in Phoenix, AZ, USA and is expected to attract more than 4,000 people.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and nearly 11.8 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurological disease on the planet. There is no cure for Parkinson’s and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

