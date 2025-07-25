US-6 Fatal Motorcycle Crash

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, at approximately 7:01 pm, a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was northbound on SR-89 approaching the junction with SR-6. The Pontiac stopped at the stop sign preparing to turn west/Left. The driver failed to see a Harley Davidson motorcycle, at a high rate of speed approaching eastbound on US-6. As the Pontiac was turning, the motorcycle struck the side of Bonneville. The driver of the Harley was thrown about 150 ft and then down about 50-75 ft down an embankment. The 40-year-old male rider from helper sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.



The Eastbound right lane of US-6 and turn lane from northbound US-89 to eastbound US-6 was closed during the investigation.

This crash is still under investigation and information may change.