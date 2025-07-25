Cache County Fatal Motorcycle Crash
On Thursday, July 24, 2025 at approximately 10:48 pm, a black 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling westbound on SR-101, in Blacksmith Fork Canyon. At milepost 10, the roadway curved to the right. The driver was unable to negotiate the curve and ran off the road to the left. At this location, the roadway is approximately 12 feet above the river. The motorcycle ran off the road near the river bridge, landing in some brush on the other side of the river, before coming to a rest in the river. The 19-year-old male driver from Preston ID was wearing a helmet, but suffered fatal injuries. Speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.
Pictures will be attached when they are approved.
This crash is still under investigation. The information is preliminary and may change.
